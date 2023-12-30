PKL 2024: U Mumba's stellar performance drowns Telugu Titans 54-32

U Mumba registered their fourth consecutive win as they beat bottom-placed Telugu Titans 54-32 in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Saturday.

Guman Singh (10 raid points), Rinku (8 tackle points) and Sombir (8 tackle points) were the star performers for U Mumba.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It turned out to be an evenly contested game until the 10th minute when both sides were locked at seven points.

However, U Mumba's Iranian raider Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh performed a sensational raid, getting rid of three defenders by the 11th minute.

He tormented the Titans' defence again, getting the better of Milad Jabbari and Parvesh Bhainswal, inflicting the 'All Out', as U Mumba led 17-12 with five minutes before half-time.

Guman Singh produced a 'Super Raid', outsmarting three defenders, as U Mumba raced to a six-point lead at 21-15.

Sombir also came up with a huge tackle on Prafull Zaware, completing a High 5 and giving his side a 27-18 lead.

The Titans, without the services of skipper Pawan Sehrawat, fought back, thanks to some strong raiding from Rajnish, as a 'Super Raid' in the 26th minute sent U Mumba down to only a couple of men.

However, the U Mumba players handled the pressure well, with Jai Bhagwan trapping Rajnish for the 'Super Tackle', as they led 34-26 with 10 minutes remaining.

At this time, Jai fell short of the baulk line, and U Mumba were down to three men.

Yet, the Titans' raiders could not capitalise, with U Mumba inflicting three 'Super Tackles', and Rinku was the man behind all of the tackles.

Jai also wiped out the Titans' three-man defence with a 'Super Raid' and inflicted the third 'All Out' on the Titans.

As U Mumba raced to a 19-point lead at 48-29, there was a 'Super Tackle' from Sombir that wrapped up the game.

It was U Mumba's biggest win of the season, which has taken it up to the seventh spot on the league table.