Home / India News / WFI row: After Bajrang, Vinesh returns returns Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards

WFI row: After Bajrang, Vinesh returns returns Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards

Vinesh Phogat, along with Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, had protested against the election of Sanjay Singh, a close aide of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, as WFI chief

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat walks along Kartavya Path in New Delhi to return her awards on Saturday. (Photo: X/@BajrangPunia)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
Multiple World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat on Saturday returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award, keeping the two awards lying in the middle of national capital's Kartavya Path after Delhi Police stopped her from reaching the prime minister's office.

On Tuesday, the Asian Games gold medallist grappler had decided to return her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government, saying such honours have become meaningless at a time when wrestlers are struggling to get justice.

Phogat had announced her decision in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Saturday, she attempted to reach the prime minister's office to return her awards but the police prevented her from reaching the PMO.

As a mark of protest, she left the awards at the Kartavya Path and they were later picked up by Delhi Police.

Phogat, along with Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, had protested against the election of Sanjay Singh, a close aide of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who had been accused of sexual harassment by the three well-known grapplers.

Sakshi had also announced her retirement from wrestling soon after Sanjay Singh's appointment as WFI Chief.

However, the Sports Ministry had later suspended the newly-elected panel for not following the provisions of its own constitution while taking decisions while asking the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute an ad-hoc panel to manage the affairs of the sports body.

In her letter posted on X (formerly Twitter), Phogat had said that their lives are not like those "fancy government advertisements" that talk about women's empowerment and upliftment.

Acting on the sports ministry directive, the IOA on Wednesday constitued a three-member ad hoc committee to run the day-to-day affairs of the WFI.

Topics :Bajrang PuniaVinesh PhogatWrestling Federation of IndiaBrijbhushan Sharan Singh

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

