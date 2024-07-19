Plans to make India global sporting superpower in place since Covid: Govt

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday asserted that India will be among the world's top-five sporting nations by 2047, revealing that the roadmap to achieve this was worked out amid the upheaval caused by Covid-19 three years ago.
Mandaviya said sports is a focus area in the government's ambitious plan to turn India into a superpower by 2047.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"When the country was under Covid-19 lockdown, the government was brainstorming for 2047, making a roadmap for 2047. One of the components of that roadmap is sports," Mandaviya said during a panel discussion on India's preparations for Paris Olympics.
The discussion was organised by the Delhi Sports Journalists Association in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India.
"Our government has set a target that in 2047, when we are a developed country, we also need to be among the top five in sports. If we don't have a pathway, we will not know whether we can achieve the target or not.
"During the Covid crisis, I have been witness to all that planning," he asserted.
More From This Section
Mandaviya was the union health minister during the pandemic and was widely praised for overseeing the roll-out of the vaccines to battle the virus in early 2021.
The minister said with the kind of diversity India has, it has huge potential to be a superpower in sports.
"This is such a diverse country where we have a lot of potential. We have been blessed with a lot of potential. There is unlimited talent, the only thing is giving opportunity to them.
KIRTI project
Mandaviya also launched the second phase of the KIRTI project with an aim to identify one lakh young athletes within 100 days, for support.