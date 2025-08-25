Rohit wins javelin gold, eyes Worlds spot; Sreeshankar falls short

Uttar Pradesh's international javelin thrower Rohit Yadav clinched the men's javelin throw gold medal at the National Inter-Sate Athletics Championships to keep himself in contention for a berth in next month's World Championships in Tokyo through world ranking quota, here on Sunday.

Star long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who needed to breach the qualifying mark of 8.27m for a direct entry to the World Championships, could not do so as he produced a best effort of 8.06m, which was, though, enough for him to win a gold.

On the fifth and final day of the championships, the 24-year-old Rohit grabbed the men's javelin title with a best throw of 83.65m which he achieved in his third attempt.

Sachin Yadav, also of Uttar Pradesh, was a close second with a distance of 83.20m, while Maharashtra's promising thrower Shivam Lohakare was third with 80.20m. Yashvir Singh of Rajasthan, who is also in the race to win a berth for Tokyo World Championships through world ranking quota, finished fourth with a throw of 76.22m. As of Sunday, which is the deadline for achieving qualification for Tokyo, Sachin and Yashvir are inside the bracket of 36 athletes who are to compete in the men's javelin throw event. Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has already qualified for the World Championships through wild card as he is the defending champion. If Rohit makes the cut, four Indians may compete in the javelin event of the showpiece. The athletes who qualify for the World Championships will be notified by World Athletics on August 27 or 28.

In the 2023 edition in Budapest, Hungary, where Chopra had won gold, four Indians had qualified for the men's javelin but Rohit had to pull out due to injury. Chopra, Kishore Jena and DP Manu had competed and three Indians had finished in the top six, which was a historic achievement. Jena and Manu had finished fifth and sixth respectively. We have a good chance to field four male javelin throwers at the World Championships in Japan, Adille Sumariwalla, vice president of World Athletics said. The World Athletics will finalise the list of athletes eligible through quota in their respective events on August 27.

It is learnt that the selection committee of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will meet on August 28 to pick the country's team for the showpiece. Thirty-six athletes are eligible to compete in men's javelin throw as per World Athletics guidelines for Road to Tokyo. The automatic qualification mark in men's javelin is 85.50m. August 24 was the deadline to achieve qualification for the global competition starting September 13. Each national federation is allotted three quota places. Chopra is the defending champion and has got a wild card entry. In addition to wild card entry, India is eligible to field three javelin throwers.

At the jumping arena, Murali Sreeshankar's best performance on Sunday was 8.06m. He won gold but will have to wait till August 27 when the World Athletics finalises the list of eligible athletes who have won quota places for Tokyo. Tamil Nadu's Vishal TK, who had broken the men's 400m national record, was named the best male athlete while 3000m steeplechaser Ankita of Uttarakhand got the corresponding female award. Hosts Tamil Nadu won the overall team championship while Harayana emerged as runners-up. Tamil Nadu was also adjudged the men's as well as women's team champions. Results: Men 3000m steeplechase: Balkishan (Haryana) 8:51.17 seconds, Subham Bhandare (Maharashtra) 8:51.77 seconds, Sharuk Khan (Uttar Pradesh) 8:52.29 seconds.

Javelin throw: Rohit Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 83.65m, Sachin Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 83.20m, Shivam Lohakare (Maharashtra) 80.20m. Long jump: Murali Sreeshankar (Kerala) 8.06m, S Lokesh (Karnataka) 7.71m, Swaminathan R (Tamil Nadu) 7.70m. 4x400m relay: Tamil Nadu 3:07.53 seconds, Haryana 3:07.69 seconds, Karnataka 3:08.87 seconds. Women: 10,000m: Ravina Gayakwad (Maharashtra) 35:09.57 seconds, Reeba George (Kerala) 36:00.63 secs, D Latha (Tamil Nadu) 36:19.07. 3000m steeplechase: Ankita (Uttarakhand) 9:44.83 seconds, Ankita (Haryana) 10:20,89 seconds, Anupriya M (Tamil Nadu) 10;36.81 seconds. High jump: Gobika K (Tamil Nadu) 1.80m, Pallavi Patil (Karnataka) 1.73m, Jonika Pahal (Haryana) 1.73m. Heptathlon: Anamika KA (Kerala) 5466 points, Deepika S (Tamil Nadu) 5134 points, Sonu Kumari (Haryana) 5053 points.