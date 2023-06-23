

The event is scheduled to be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Noida from September 22 and 24. The tickets, which range from Rs 800 to Rs 40,000, can be purchased on BookMyShow. The sale of tickets for India's first-ever global motorcycling event MotoGP Bharat went live today. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the sales and was handed over the first ticket by the organisers.



Speaking at the event CM Adityanath said that the event is expected to create economic activity of around Rs 1,000 crore in the state and generate employment opportunities for 5,000 people. The Main Grandstand tickets range from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 and the luxurious Platinum Corporate Box seats have been priced at Rs 40,000.



The race will see the participation of Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team, Marco Bezzecchi of Mooney, Brad Binder and Jack Miller of Redbull KTM, and Jorge Martin of Prima, among others. "MotoGP is the world's biggest, fastest, and oldest bike racing competition. It is a matter of pride and joy that for the first time, India will be hosting MotoGP," he said.



FairStreet is the ticketing partner of the event. "This event will catapult India on the world map of motorcycling excellence where the world's best riders and machines compete for supremacy on the tarmac. The race, in more ways than one, is a corroboration of a lot of belief, collective efforts and a latent need for global sports popularity in the New India we all are so proud of," said Pushkar Nath Srivastava, chief operating officer of FairStreet Sports.

"India is the biggest motorcycle market in the world and brings a huge potential for the growth of our sport. Having an Indian Grand Prix can only accelerate this and we are committed to giving the fans an incredible experience," said Carlos Ezpeleta, chief sporting officer of Spanish sports company Dorna Sports.