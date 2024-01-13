Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Shooter Vijayveer Sidhu clinches 17th Paris Olympics spot for India

Shooter Vijayveer Sidhu clinches 17th Paris Olympics spot for India

The 21-year-old team bronze-medallist at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year joins senior country-mate Anish Bhanwala in securing a Paris berth in the 25m rapid-fire

Indian shooting contingent for Asian Games 2023: Photo: NRAI
Press Trust of India Jakarta

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 11:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's Vijayveer Sidhu clinched a 17th Paris Games quota place for the country while clinching a silver medal in the men's 25m rapid-fire event at the Asia Olympic Qualifiers here on Saturday.

The 21-year-old team bronze-medallist at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, joins senior country-mate Anish Bhanwala in securing a Paris berth in the 25m rapid fire.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Anish had bagged the Olympic quota with a bronze medal in the Asian Championship in Changwon, Korea, last year.

Vijayveer did not have to wait for a medal to secure a quota place. He earned it by qualifying for the final in fourth place with a score of 577.

Four out of the six finalists on Saturday were eligible for quota places and the youngster, who hails from Chandigarh, did it in style by shooting 28 in the elimination round to clinch silver behind Kazakhstan's Nikita Chiryukin, who shot 32 for the gold medal.

Rapid-fire pistol is traditionally a strong event for India as Vijay Kumar had bagged a silver at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Before the 2020 Olympics, Anish had looked a strong contender to book a Tokyo berth but had missed out during the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi in 2021.

If both Vijayveer and Anish get the opportunity to represent the country at the Paris Olympics, it will be the first such instance in the rapid-fire shooting.

Indian shooters have so far bagged four Paris Olympics quota places in Jakarta, with Esha Singh (women's 10m air pistol), Varun Tomar (men's 10m air air pistol), Rhythm Sangwan (women's 25m sports pistol) besides Vijayveer nailing the spots here.

Also Read

Asian Games: Sidhu finishes fourth in 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Profligate India lose 0-1 to USA in

Satwik-Chirag create history as they enter Malaysian Open final in style

Olympics Women's Hockey Qualifier: NZ women excited to play hosts India

Budweiser's AB InBev becomes Olympics' first beer brand global sponsor

Right time to move to Formula E, no regrets about chasing F1 dreams: Jehan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :2024 OlympicsShootingIndian sports

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story