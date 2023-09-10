Signages, non-functional underpasses along e-ways slowing down MotoGP prep

As India gears up to host its maiden MotoGP event at the Buddha International Circuit in Greater Noida in a fortnight, the "sluggish pace" of raising infrastructure at the local level has officials worried.

Sources told PTI that hundreds of signages and over two dozen cameras are yet to be installed along the highways that pass through Noida and Greater Noida up to the venue along the Yamuna Expressway. Some signages installed already have lost visibility due to trees or need modification.

Besides these, two key underpasses -- at Advant Navis building and at Sector 96 -- on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway are non-functional while several road patches require resurfacing.

"The concerns have been raised with the three local authorities -- the Noida Authority, Greater Noida Authority and the Yamuna Expressway Authority -- for the works related to their areas. The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has also been apprised of the concerns," a senior officer privy to the MotoGP event's arrangements told PTI.

"There are around 140 locations identified by the police along the expressways where new signages are to be installed. Several signages which are already installed are very poor, some hiding behind trees or located at impractical locations. This increases the risk for commuters and makes traffic diversions difficult. The signanges need modification or re-installation at better locations to make them more practical for commuters," the officer said on the condition of anonymity.

The concerns were raised with stakeholders in August and multiple meetings to review the preparations have taken place since then but the pace of work by the local authorities has been "very slow and sluggish". The issues were flagged during the meeting on Friday as well, the officer claimed.

Another officer raised concern over surveillance along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for want of cameras at 27 locations, considering the movement of VIPs and foreigners, among other visitors, for the MotoGP event on September 23-24.

The 23.5-kilometre expressway patch already has 100 cameras of the Integrated Security and Traffic Management System, operated by the Noida authority but the police have identified 27 additional locations where cameras need to be installed, the officer said.

According to officials, a crowd of over 1.5 lakh, including VIPs and foreigners, is expected for the Grand Prix of India. The practice session will be held on September 22 and the next two days will witness the main races.

The motorcycle racing event is scheduled at a time when the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show will also be held in Greater Noida on September 21-25.