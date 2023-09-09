US Open 2023: Medvedev beats Alcaraz, sets summit clash with Djokovic

In the second semifinal of US Open 2023, Daniil Medvedev produced his best game to knock defending champion Carlos Alcaraz out of US Open 2023. In the high-octane clash, Medvedev defeated World number 1 Alcaraz 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to set a date with 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. The Men's singles final in 2023 US Open will take place on September 11 (IST).



Earlier, World No 2 Djokovic entered record 10th US Open final after beating America's Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Serbian player has equalled with legendary American player Bill Tilden's mark of featuring in 10th US open final.

