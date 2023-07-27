Soldier who lost leg in Uri landmine to represent India in Para Asian Games

Someswara Rao, an army soldier who lost his leg from below the knee in a landmine explosion in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, will represent India in Para Asian Games at Hangzhou later this year.

The young soldier had once tried to kill himself when he was struggling with the trauma back in 2013 for losing his leg, but his mother's phone call saved his life.

In an interview with Indian Express, the 33-year-old Rao said, “It’s because my mom called me that day that I am sitting here and talking to you today. When I heard my mom’s voice, I started weeping and then just fell unconscious. For the next 10 days, I was in and out of the ICU.”

Meeting with an Army para triathlete, Lt Colonel Gaurav Dutta, gave him a new purpose in life.

The Indian Express reported that Lt Colonel Dutta, 54, inspired Rao, whom Rao met at Artificial Limb Centre in Pune. He started training as a blade runner and later switched to the Long Jump. Today, he is set to represent India in the Para Asian Games at Hangzhou.

Lt Colonel Dutta played a key role in setting up Army's Paralympics Node (APN) in 2017. The Para Asian Games that will be held later this year represent eight trainees from APN, including Rao, who will be part of the Indian squad.

The trials for the Para Asian Games will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

When Rao joined the Indian Army in 2011, he was part of 11 Madras Regiment looking forward to his position in the Uri Sector. He was drafted into the Ghatak Platoon, which is a reputed unit made up of the country's finest soldiers.

Recalling the Uri landmine incident, Rao told Indian Express, “A landmine had gone off in a trench in Uri the previous night. We went there to inspect and since it was pitch dark we had light flares…. That night nothing happened. But the next morning, while we were going back to the trench, I stepped on a landmine.”

“That’s a path we had taken so many times but that day it wasn’t the same,” Rao added.

Lt Dutta, who also survived a landmine injury in 2001 said, “I understand what these men go through. Just a day back you were a warrior and then the very next day you think you aren’t even fit enough to work in the fields. I mentor them and tell them about sports and how big it is to even compete in events.”