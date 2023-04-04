Sports sponsorship: Cricket dominates but others are gaining, says report

Football, kabaddi, kho kho and other sports got Rs 2,094 crore, or 15 per cent, of the Rs 14,209-crore that marketers spent on sports in 2022. As usual, the lion’s share – 85 per cent (Rs 12,115 crore) – went to cricket. The good news, though, is that the share of emerging sports has gone up a bit – it was 13 per cent in 2021. These insights come from “Sporting Nation in the Maki