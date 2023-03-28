World Boxing Championship: India recreates history, bags four gold medals

The International Boxing Association (IBA) organised the 13th edition of the Women's Boxing Championship 2023, which took place between March 15 and March 26. India emerged as the most dominant force in the World Boxing Championship held in New Delhi.

India bagged four gold medals, the highest in the World Boxing Championship. Indian women Saweety Boora, Nitu Ghanghas, Nikhat Zareen, and Lovlina Borgohain took home four gold medals in different weight categories.

Nikhat Zareen creates history

Nikhat Zareen became the first Indian woman after Mary Kom to win two gold medals in World Boxing Championship. She defeated Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tham in the 50 kg final of the IBA World Boxing Championship.

Jubilant about her victory, she said, "I am extremely delighted to become World Champion for the second time, especially in a different category."

She added, "Today’s bout was my toughest in the entire tournament and since this was the last match of the tournament I wanted to utilise my energy completely and leave everything in the ring. It was a roller-coaster of a bout with both of us getting warnings as well as eight counts and it was very close."