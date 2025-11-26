Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Updated points table, qualification scenarios

The match day three of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 concluded on Wednesday, with India beating hosts Malaysia 3-2 to get back to winning ways. Now with just two games left for each team to play, the race for the final has intensified. Malaysia started match day three as the table-toppers, but their loss to India saw them drop down to fourth spot with just four points from three games, meanwhile India rose to third spot with six points in three games.

The two undefeated teams, Belgium and New Zealand, are now the top two teams respectively with seven points each. Belgium outranks New Zealand due to a superior goal difference. Canada, with just one point from three games, are ranked fifth, while Korea, with three straight losses, are at the bottom of the table.

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Points table Pos Team P W D L PDiff Pt 1 Belgium 3 2 1 0 5 7 2 New Zealand 3 2 1 0 4 7 3 India 3 2 0 1 1 6 4 Malaysia 3 1 1 1 0 4 5 Canada 3 0 1 2 -3 1 6 Korea 3 0 0 3 -7 0 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Final qualification scenario According to the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 format, the top two teams at the points table after the round-robin stage will only qualify for the final. Now let’s take a look at what each team needs to confirm their top-two finish.

Belgium Belgium sit at the top of the table with seven points and are in a strong position to reach the final. With matches remaining against Malaysia and New Zealand, they need just one victory to confirm qualification. Even two draws might be enough, depending on India’s results. However, if Belgium lose both games, their qualification could come under threat, especially if India and Malaysia pick up wins. Overall, Belgium remain one of the favourites to secure a top-two finish. New Zealand New Zealand are level with Belgium on seven points but face a more challenging route, with matches against India and Belgium still to come. A win against India would almost guarantee their place in the final, giving them a buffer ahead of their last match. If New Zealand lose to India, the final group game against Belgium becomes crucial. Consecutive defeats could push them out of the top two if India and Malaysia both win. Their chances remain strong but depend on how they handle two tough opponents.

India India, with six points, are firmly in the race and control much of their destiny. A victory against New Zealand would position them favourably ahead of their final match against Canada. Even a draw against New Zealand could keep them alive if they defeat Canada, depending on Belgium’s results. However, if India lose to New Zealand, they will need to rely on Malaysia dropping points while ensuring they win their last fixture. India’s path remains open, but consistency is essential. Malaysia Malaysia remain an outside contender with four points but need strong performances in their remaining fixtures against Belgium and Korea. Beating Belgium would significantly boost their qualification hopes and open up the group. They must also defeat Korea to stay in contention. However, a defeat to Belgium would severely damage their chances, making their qualification path highly dependent on other results. Malaysia must be near-perfect from here.