Raheel's Strike Seals India's Win Over Korea in Azlan Shah Cup Opener

A solitary strike from Mohammed Raheel in the opening quarter saw a second-string Indian side defeat three-time champions South Korea 1-0 in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament opener here on Sunday.

India, competing in the prestigious tournament after a gap of six years, scored the goal in the 15th minute when the hard-working Dilpreet Singh set it up for Raheel following a fine buildup by the men in blue, who enjoyed midfield dominance thanks largely to Abhishek and captain Sanjay, who was part of the Paris Olympic bronze-winning side.

The Koreans in fact had to do a lot of defending as India attacked from both flanks and even earned a penalty corner as early as in the fourth minute with Sanjay stepping up to take the set-piece.

However, the defender's shot was saved by the rival goalkeeper. The five-time champions, who have entered the prestigious tournament after six years -- India last played here in 2019 and finished runners-up to Korea , were in a spot of bother in the second quarter when the Koreans were making a desperate bid for the equaliser. Korea had a chance in the 27th minute when one of their forwards made a full-hearted attempt to reach a passing ball in front of the goalmouth but could not connect despite a sliding effort. India went into half-time leading 1-0. India were back in dominant form in the third quarter and kept charging upfront regularly. They earned a penalty corner through Abhishek but the shot was way off target.