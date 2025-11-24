India vs Belgium Sultan Azlan Shah Cup live match time and streaming

India will head into their second match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 brimming with confidence after a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Korea in their tournament opener. The solitary goal, scored by Raheel Mohammed, proved decisive and handed India an ideal start in the six-nation competition being held in Ipoh, Malaysia. The win not only gave India three valuable points but also set the tone for the team’s approach in the early stages of the tournament.
Led by Paris 2024 bronze medallist Sanjay, India will now face Belgium on November 24, aiming to maintain their winning momentum. The squad features a blend of experienced campaigners and dynamic youngsters, including Vivek Sagar Prasad, Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet Singh, who will all be crucial in executing India’s game plan. Belgium, known for their disciplined structure, tactical awareness, and quick counterattacks, will test India’s defense and attacking efficiency.
A strong performance in this encounter will not only solidify India’s position in the round-robin stage but also build the confidence needed to challenge for a spot in the final. Fans will be eager to see India’s cohesion and tactical sharpness against a formidable European side.
India Squad for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025
Goalkeepers: Pawan, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar
Defenders: Chandura Boby, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Sanjay (C), Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen
Forwards: Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek
India vs Belgium Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Live telecast and live streaming details
When will the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match between India and Belgium be played?
The India vs Belgium Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match will start on Monday, November 24.
What will be the venue for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match between India and Belgium?
The match will be played at the Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh, Malaysia.
What time will the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match between India and Belgium begin?
The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match between India and Belgium?
The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup will not be telecast on television in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match between India and Belgium?
Live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.