Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India vs Belgium Sultan Azlan Shah Cup live match time and streaming

India vs Belgium Sultan Azlan Shah Cup live match time and streaming

A strong performance in this encounter will not only solidify India's position in the round-robin stage but also build the confidence needed to challenge for a spot in the final.

IND vs BEL live streaming details
IND vs BEL live streaming details
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India will head into their second match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 brimming with confidence after a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Korea in their tournament opener. The solitary goal, scored by Raheel Mohammed, proved decisive and handed India an ideal start in the six-nation competition being held in Ipoh, Malaysia. The win not only gave India three valuable points but also set the tone for the team’s approach in the early stages of the tournament.
 
Led by Paris 2024 bronze medallist Sanjay, India will now face Belgium on November 24, aiming to maintain their winning momentum. The squad features a blend of experienced campaigners and dynamic youngsters, including Vivek Sagar Prasad, Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet Singh, who will all be crucial in executing India’s game plan. Belgium, known for their disciplined structure, tactical awareness, and quick counterattacks, will test India’s defense and attacking efficiency.
 
A strong performance in this encounter will not only solidify India’s position in the round-robin stage but also build the confidence needed to challenge for a spot in the final. Fans will be eager to see India’s cohesion and tactical sharpness against a formidable European side. 
 
India Squad for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025
 
Goalkeepers: Pawan, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar
Defenders: Chandura Boby, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Sanjay (C), Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen
Forwards: Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek
 
India vs Belgium Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Live telecast and live streaming details
 
When will the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match between India and Belgium be played?
The India vs Belgium Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match will start on Monday, November 24.
 
What will be the venue for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match between India and Belgium?
The match will be played at the Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh, Malaysia.
 
What time will the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match between India and Belgium begin?
The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match between India and Belgium?
The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup will not be telecast on television in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match between India and Belgium?
Live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JLN stadium set for demolition to make way for modern sports city

IOC eyes ban on transgender women athletes in female Olympic competitions

Ferrari boss tells Hamilton, Leclerc to focus on driving and talk less

Sinner begins ATP Finals title defense with win over Auger-Aliassime

Indian shooter Samrat Rana becomes world champion in 10m air pistol

Topics :Hockey News

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story