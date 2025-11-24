India vs Belgium Sultan Azlan Shah Cup live match time and streaming

India will head into their second match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 brimming with confidence after a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Korea in their tournament opener. The solitary goal, scored by Raheel Mohammed, proved decisive and handed India an ideal start in the six-nation competition being held in Ipoh, Malaysia. The win not only gave India three valuable points but also set the tone for the team’s approach in the early stages of the tournament.

Led by Paris 2024 bronze medallist Sanjay, India will now face Belgium on November 24, aiming to maintain their winning momentum. The squad features a blend of experienced campaigners and dynamic youngsters, including Vivek Sagar Prasad, Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet Singh, who will all be crucial in executing India’s game plan. Belgium, known for their disciplined structure, tactical awareness, and quick counterattacks, will test India’s defense and attacking efficiency.