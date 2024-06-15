Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Nagal on the rise, enters the final of Perugia ATP Challenger event

Nagal on the rise, enters the final of Perugia ATP Challenger event

In the final, Nagal will take on the winner of Luciano Darderi of Italy and Germany's Daniel Altmaier

Sumit Nagal
Sumit Nagal
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 11:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India number one Sumit Nagal kept himself in the hunt for a third title this year, while advancing to the final of the Perugia Challenger with a fighting 7-6 (7-2) 1-6 6-2 win over former World No 37 Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain here on Saturday.

In the final, Nagal will take on the winner of Luciano Darderi of Italy and Germany's Daniel Altmaier

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The 26-year-old, who is now ranked a career-high 77 in world ranking, faced a strong challenge in the first set but he held his nerves to overcome the Spaniard in the tie-breaker.

Miralles dominated the second set winning it 6-1, also landing 77 percent of his first serve points. But the Indian bounced back strongly in the decider with his return of serves and sealed his maiden win over the Spaniard in three exchanges.

Playing non-stop tennis, Nagal secured his ninth win on the trot since the start of the Heilbronn Challenger in Germany that he had won earlier this month.

Nagal thus remained in the line for a successive Challenger title, giving a push to get into the top-50.

The Indian had won the Chennai Challenger earlier this year that began with a historic second round outing at the Australian Open.

Meanwhile in the doubles final, India's N Sriram Balaji and his German partner Andre Begemann lost to top-seeded Argentina's Guido Andreozzi and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela of Mexico 4-6, 5-7.

Also Read

History created at Australian Open: All you need to know about Sumit Nagal

Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal upsets 31st seed Bublik, enters 2nd round

French Open 2024: Sumit Nagal breaks Khaachanov, but eventually crashes out

Australia Open 2024: Watch when Tsitsipas' outrageous shot stuns the fans

Australian Open 2024 dates, prize money, top seed players, live streaming

Veteran sports journalist Harpal Singh Bedi passes away at age of 72

Making a racquet: Can Indian tennis match the success of badminton?

Russia, largely excluded from global sports, hosts athletes at Brics Games

Ahead of Paris 2024, Satwik-Chirag lose number 1 ranking to slip to third

Mansukh Mandaviya takes charge as new Sports and Youth Affairs Minister

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Sumit NagalTennis

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story