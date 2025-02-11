Tiger Woods withdraws from signature event following mother's passing

Tiger Woods abruptly withdrew from the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, saying he was still processing the death of his mother.

Kultida Woods died unexpectedly last Tuesday at the age of 80.

I planned to tee it up this week, but I'm just not ready, Woods posted on social media. I did my best to prepare, knowing it's what my mom would have wanted, but I'm still processing her loss.

Woods, the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational, said he hoped to be at Torrey Pines later in the week, adding that he appreciates the continued kindness since my Mom's passing.

It was a mild surprise when Woods, who has not played on the PGA Tour since the British Open last summer at Royal Troon, entered the $20 million signature event. The tour created a special exemption category for him in the signature events.

He was replaced in the field by Jake Knapp.

Also Read

Woods had flown to Washington a week ago for a meeting with President Donald Trump, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Adam Scott, one of the player directors on the tour board. But then his plane left in the early hours of Tuesday back to Florida.

The tour is involving Trump to get an investment deal done with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, which backs rival LIV Golf.

Woods and his son, Charlie, played golf with Trump on Sunday in Florida before the president flew to New Orleans for the Super Bowl.

Woods described his mother as a force of nature and the greatest rock than any child could possibly have. His father nurtured his golf. His mother was a steady influence, the one who told him to wear red on Sunday as his power color, who instilled a killer instinct and preached sportsmanship when it was over.

His father died in May 2006. Woods returned to competition a month later and missed the cut in the U.S. Open, the first time as a pro he had missed the cut at a major. Earl Woods had been battling cancer.

His mother's passing was more sudden. She had been planning to fly to California this week for the tournament, which benefits Woods' foundation.

The Genesis Invitational had to relocate from Riviera because of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Torrey Pines has a special connection to Woods, the public course where he won the Junior World Championship in high school, seven times on the PGA Tour and most famously the 2008 U.S. Open when he had a double stress fracture in his left leg.

Torrey Pines was his last top 10 on the PGA Tour in 2020, a year before Woods badly mangled his right leg in a car crash on a coastal Los Angeles road. Since that recovery, Woods has only played in the majors, the Genesis Invitational and his holiday event in the Bahamas.