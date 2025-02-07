What are the new rules in Badminton's proposed 3x15 scoring system?

To enhance the appeal of badminton and make matches more dynamic, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) will trial a new 3x15 scoring system in select competitions for a period of at least six months, starting in April this year. This trial aims to attract a new audience and shorten match durations compared to the current 3x21 format used in competitions.

The 3x15 Scoring System

The BWF's analysis of match data from major championships and World Tour events over several years led to the decision to experiment with the 3x15 format. Various scoring systems were evaluated, including the current 3x21 system, a variation with 2x21 points and a first-to-11 third game, and a 5x11 system. After considering these options, the BWF Council chose the 3x15 system, which is seen as the best balance for the sport.

Why 3x15?

The 3x15 system is expected to create more exciting and close matches. Here’s why:

1. Faster Games: With fewer points per game compared to the 3x21 format, games reach the thrilling end points faster, making them more engaging for spectators.

2. Higher Excitement Factor: The shorter format increases the probability that each point will be more exciting, as players will need to be on the offensive more often to win.

3. Better Scheduling: Shorter matches make it easier to schedule more games within a shorter time frame, which keeps fan interest alive while improving player health and longevity.

3. Better Scheduling: Shorter matches make it easier to schedule more games within a shorter time frame, which keeps fan interest alive while improving player health and longevity.

4. More Consistency: The 3x15 system has been shown to create more consistent match lengths compared to the 5x11 format, providing a more predictable rhythm for both players and fans.

BWF’s Scoring Evolution Over the Years

The BWF has been experimenting with scoring systems for many years, evolving from the original format of 3x15 to 5x7, then to the 3x21 system. Under the early scoring system, matches were played in a best-of-three format with 15 points for men’s and all doubles events and 11 points for women’s events. In 2002, the 5x7 format was briefly used before the shift to the current 3x21 system in 2006.

