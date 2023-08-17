Home / Sports / Other Sports News / US Open 2023: Marin Cilic, Denis Shapovalov out due to knee injuries

US Open 2023: Marin Cilic, Denis Shapovalov out due to knee injuries

Cilic used his title in Flushing Meadows and runner-up finishes at Wimbledon in 2017 and the Australian Open in 2018 to reach as high as No. 3 in the ranking

AP New York
Marin Cilic, Denis Shapovalov

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 10:07 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Marin Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, and Denis Shapovalov will miss the tournament this year because of knee injuries.

Cilic used his title in Flushing Meadows and runner-up finishes at Wimbledon in 2017 and the Australian Open in 2018 to reach as high as No. 3 in the ranking. But the Croatian has fallen to No. 121 this week after playing in just two matches none in Grand Slam tournaments this year.

Shapovalov hasn't played since a fourth-round loss at Wimbledon to Roman Safiullin on July 9. He had reached the semifinals there two years earlier for his best Grand Slam result.

The Canadian wrote in a social media post Wednesday that he had done everything possible to be healthy for the Aug. 28 start of play but that his knee needed more time.

"That grand slam energy, especially in NYC, is unlike anything else and I'm really going to miss playing in front of the amazing fans there this year!" he added, along with an emoji of a broken heart.

Shapovalov's best U.S. Open finish was the quarterfinals in 2020. He is currently ranked 22nd after reaching as high as No. 10.

Soonwoo Kwon of South Korea and Attila Balazs of Hungary moved into the main draw.

Also Read

French Open final: Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Ruud

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic one step away of record 24th Grand Slam title

French Open: Novak Djokovic laments fans who boo him after lengthy win

23rd Grand Slam wins the GOAT debate for Djokovic, at least statistically

Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors

Chess World Cup: D Gukesh goes down fighting against Magnus Carlsen

Ad-hoc body not to change criteria for Worlds trials after injury to Vinesh

Cabinet approves MoU on Cooperation in sports between India and Australia

TN govt launches India's first-ever night street racing circuit in Chennai

Selection for int'l events responsibility of sports federations: IOA to HC

Topics :US OpenTennissports

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hospital revenues to grow 8-10% in FY24 on rise in lifestyle disease: ICRA

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Banana prices rise to Rs 100 per kg amid shortage of supply from Tamil Nadu

LS Speaker nominates Rahul to Parl Standing Committee on Defence

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'

OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plans

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story