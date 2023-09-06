Home / Sports / Other Sports News / US Open: India's Bopanna and partner Ebden reach men's doubles semifinals

US Open: India's Bopanna and partner Ebden reach men's doubles semifinals

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden saved seven set points in the opening set before downing Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow to move to the US Open men's doubles semifinals

Press Trust of India New York
India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden advanced to the men's doubles semis. Photo: @Rohanbopanna

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden saved seven set points in the opening set before downing Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow to move to the US Open men's doubles semifinals, their second straight last-four appearance in Grand Slams this year.

The sixth seeded Indo-Australian pair beat the American combo 7-6 (10) 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the hard court major.

Bopanna and Ebden had reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships where they had lost to Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.

The 43-year-old Indian now has the opportunity to secure a place in a Grand Slam men's doubles final for the second time in his career.

Interestingly, it was in the US Open only when Bopanna competed in his maiden Major final way back in 2010.

Up against the sixth seeds is now the French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, who beat American Robert Galloway and Albano Olivetti from France in the other quarterfinal.

Bopanna is already out of the mixed doubles contention with a second round defeat with Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi.

Also Read

Wimbledon: Bopanna-Ebden come from behind to reach Men's Doubles semis

US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden enter men's doubles quarterfinals

Old guns blazing: Bopanna-Ebden enter last 8 of Wimbledon Men's Doubles

US Open 2023: Bopanna-Ebden duo enters third round of men's doubles

Wimbledon: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden make winning start in Men's Doubles

Court grants Bajrang Punia exemption from appearance in defamation case

US Open: Djokovic storms to record-breaking 47th Grand Slam semifinal

IOA replaces all four deputy chefs de mission nominated by previous regime

Couldn't have asked for a better Indian chess team for Asian Games: Anand

We will return with best medal count from Asian Games: Anurag Thakur

Topics :US OpenRohan BopannaTennis

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story