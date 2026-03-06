Verstappen to Hamilton: How much will F1 drivers earn in 2026 season

As the 2026 Formula One season begins, the financial landscape of the sport reflects just how valuable the 22 drivers on the grid truly are. From record-breaking superstar contracts to rookie deals that still eclipse average salaries in Australia, F1 pay packets are among the most lucrative in sports.

Glamorous Lifestyle Matches Skill Level

A glance at any F1 driver’s social media instantly highlights the perks of the profession, private jets, luxury cars, and exotic off-season escapes. Yet behind the glamour lies unparalleled talent. Only a select few can compete at the highest level, making their skills highly prized both on and off the track.

Here are the reported bas salaries for all F1 drivers taking part in the upcoming Formula One season: F1 drivers base salary for 2026 (reported) Rank Driver Team Base Salary (USD millions) 1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 95 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 88 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 40 4 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin F1 Team 30 5 Lando Norris McLaren 22 6 George Russell Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 18 7 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 16 8 Oscar Piastri McLaren 10 9 Carlos Sainz Jr. Williams Racing 10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine F1 Team 10 11 Alexander Albon Williams Racing 9 12 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 13 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team 5 14 Nico Hülkenberg Audi F1 Team 5 15 Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing 2 16 Liam Lawson Red Bull Racing 3 17 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber F1 Team 4 18 Sergio Pérez Cadillac F1 Team 3 19 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi F1 Team 2 20 Franco Colapinto Alpine F1 Team 2 21 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team 2 22 Arvid Lindblad RB F1 Team 1 Modern drivers are more than just racers. They are global brand ambassadors and marketing powerhouses. Their influence extends far beyond the 24 race weekends, with sponsorship deals and media appearances often adding millions to their earnings.

Mega Deals at the Top of the Grid Lewis Hamilton, who made a headline-grabbing move to Ferrari last year, reportedly signed a three-year deal worth around USD$446 million (approximately AUD$630 million). This contract reflects not just his on-track ability but also his immense commercial value. Max Verstappen, while slightly behind Hamilton in base salary, often out-earns him through performance incentives. Last season, Verstappen's bonuses reportedly added over AUD$15 million to his income, solidifying his place at the top of F1's financial rankings. Rising Stars and Australian Talent

Not all high earners are long-standing champions. Australia’s Oscar Piastri, though lower on the base salary scale, has earned substantial income through bonuses and endorsements. In 2025, Piastri reportedly earned about AUD$38.9 million overall, ranking him fourth among the highest-paid drivers according to Forbes. Midfield and Experienced Drivers Even mid-field drivers earn salaries that would be enviable in most industries. Valtteri Bottas, a seasoned competitor, reportedly earns about AUD$4.25 million in base pay. Meanwhile, Nico Hülkenberg, now with Audi, has a base salary of roughly AUD$7 million, with additional performance-based incentives reportedly adding AUD$83,000 per point. Rookie Contracts Still Substantial