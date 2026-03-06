Verstappen to Hamilton: How much will F1 drivers earn in 2026 season

As the 2026 Formula One season begins, the financial landscape of the sport reflects just how valuable the 22 drivers on the grid truly are. From record-breaking superstar contracts to rookie deals that still eclipse average salaries in Australia, F1 pay packets are among the most lucrative in sports.
Glamorous Lifestyle Matches Skill Level
A glance at any F1 driver’s social media instantly highlights the perks of the profession, private jets, luxury cars, and exotic off-season escapes. Yet behind the glamour lies unparalleled talent. Only a select few can compete at the highest level, making their skills highly prized both on and off the track.
Modern drivers are more than just racers. They are global brand ambassadors and marketing powerhouses. Their influence extends far beyond the 24 race weekends, with sponsorship deals and media appearances often adding millions to their earnings. Here are the reported bas salaries for all F1 drivers taking part in the upcoming Formula One season:
F1 drivers base salary for 2026 (reported)
Rank
Driver
Team
Base Salary (USD millions)
1
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
95
2
Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing
88
3
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
40
4
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin F1 Team
30
5
Lando Norris
McLaren
22
6
George Russell
Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
18
7
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin F1 Team
16
8
Oscar Piastri
McLaren
10
9
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Williams Racing
10
10
Pierre Gasly
Alpine F1 Team
10
11
Alexander Albon
Williams Racing
9
12
Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
5
13
Esteban Ocon
Haas F1 Team
5
14
Nico Hülkenberg
Audi F1 Team
5
15
Isack Hadjar
Red Bull Racing
2
16
Liam Lawson
Red Bull Racing
3
17
Valtteri Bottas
Kick Sauber F1 Team
4
18
Sergio Pérez
Cadillac F1 Team
3
19
Gabriel Bortoleto
Audi F1 Team
2
20
Franco Colapinto
Alpine F1 Team
2
21
Oliver Bearman
Haas F1 Team
2
22
Arvid Lindblad
RB F1 Team
1
Mega Deals at the Top of the Grid
Lewis Hamilton, who made a headline-grabbing move to Ferrari last year, reportedly signed a three-year deal worth around USD$446 million (approximately AUD$630 million). This contract reflects not just his on-track ability but also his immense commercial value.
Max Verstappen, while slightly behind Hamilton in base salary, often out-earns him through performance incentives. Last season, Verstappen’s bonuses reportedly added over AUD$15 million to his income, solidifying his place at the top of F1’s financial rankings.
Not all high earners are long-standing champions. Australia’s Oscar Piastri, though lower on the base salary scale, has earned substantial income through bonuses and endorsements. In 2025, Piastri reportedly earned about AUD$38.9 million overall, ranking him fourth among the highest-paid drivers according to Forbes.
Midfield and Experienced Drivers
Even mid-field drivers earn salaries that would be enviable in most industries. Valtteri Bottas, a seasoned competitor, reportedly earns about AUD$4.25 million in base pay. Meanwhile, Nico Hülkenberg, now with Audi, has a base salary of roughly AUD$7 million, with additional performance-based incentives reportedly adding AUD$83,000 per point.
Rookie Contracts Still Substantial
Even the youngest entrants to F1 command impressive salaries. Arvid Lindblad, an 18-year-old rookie in his first season, reportedly earns around AUD$1.4 million. While modest compared to champions, this is still far above the average salary for most professions.