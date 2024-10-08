Vidit Gujrathi says Chess has always lacked a bit of professionalism

After becoming a Grandmaster at the age of 16 and having achieved tremendous success over the years, leading Indian chess player Vidit Gujrathi feels the sport has lacked professionalism in scheduling of events that, more often than not, adversely affects the players' wellbeing. Gujrathi, who was a part of India's gold-winning campaign in the Chess Olympiad recently, says the sport's ecosystem needs a major overhaul to ensure players have more balance in life. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Yeah, it's not ideal because we are just playing back-to-back tournaments. It comes at the cost of, let's say, personal life or living in the comfort of your home. You are always on the go," Gujrathi told PTI on the sidelines of Global Chess League here.

"And it cannot be good for the physical body because you are not in one place. Your schedule is changing all the time. So, there is that cost (we have to pay for playing chess).

I feel chess has always lacked a bit of professionalism when it comes to these things, when it comes to scheduling and all that stuff. Like, for example, in any physical sport, you will see that there are gap days in (between) tournaments. Because the physical body needs to recover.

"But, here, we are expected to run at 120 miles per hour every single day. It's not possible, said the 29-year-old Grandmaster, who had qualified for the Candidates earlier this year in Toronto.

He says that it's not just the international chess federation (FIDE) or the national federations around the world that need to bring about change but the entire ecosystem will have to take the initiative to improve the well-being of players.

More From This Section

I cannot pinpoint one person or one entity. It's the ecosystem in general. It's just strange that there are no gap days. Like how do you recover? It's actually such a basic thought, but nobody has given it enough attention.

You can do sprints, but you need that rest to sprint again. But that's not understood in this world when it comes to chess. So, you are expected to perform at your best every single day without breaks, said Gujrathi, who is only the fourth player in the country to have crossed the ELO rating threshold of 2700.

Despite achieving several milestones, including a men's team silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games, gold at the Olympiad in Budapest recently and winning the FIDE Grand Swiss 2023, Gujrathi says these are just stepping stones to achieving the bigger goal of winning the world title.

It's a good feeling (being part of the gold-winning team at the Olympiad), but nothing to be very happy about when I think of my own play. Because I have higher ambitions and I feel these things are just stepping stones.

So, it's (successes) just the feedback that something is working and probably there are a few things if I am able to consistently do the same performances, then I will be happier. The way I played in the Grand Swiss 2023, where I played some of the best chess I am seeking that form consistently.

Gujrathi says he is still searching for the formula which will give him more consistency in his play.

I am experimenting with many things, trying to figure out what works or what doesn't. These experiments sometimes are costly because you don't know if it will work and you are taking some risks. So, I haven't figured out the formula yet.

Of course, there are trainers, psychologists and everything. But it all comes down to your own thinking. They can only contribute so much."



Gujrathi feels India's D Gukesh is a clear favourite in the World Championship final against defending champion Ding Liren scheduled in Singapore later this year.

Gukesh, I mean, he's a clear favourite. There's no doubt in that. Ding is really not showing his best play. My hope is that it's a match, you know It should not be one-sided, at least from a spectator's point of view. One-sided match would be a real shame.