Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / 'Signing off from mat': Gymnast Dipa Karmakar announces retirement

'Signing off from mat': Gymnast Dipa Karmakar announces retirement

Her extraordinary contributions to Indian sports were recognised in 2016 when she was honoured with the Padma Shri and the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awards

Dipa Karmakar
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar. Photo: dipakarmakarofficial
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who missed the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics by just 0.15 points, called curtains on her 13-year-long career through a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

The 31-year-old remembered the start of her journey in the sport while thanking her coaches, sponsors, and the state government of Tripura for supporting her throughout her career. She mentioned that after winning the gold medal in the 2024 Tashkent Asian Championships, she thought she could extend her career a little more, but unfortunately, she could not. Ultimately, she asked her supporters to give the same love and support to other girls as they had given her.
 

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Early life

Born on June 9, 1997, in Agartala, Tripura, Dipa Karmakar's journey into gymnastics began at an early age. Her father, Bisweswar Karmakar, a former national-level gymnast, played an instrumental role in nurturing her talent. Under his guidance, Dipa honed her abilities and developed a deep passion for gymnastics.
 
Career highlights
 
Dipa's breakthrough moment came at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where she secured a bronze medal in the vault event. This victory was a historic milestone for India, marking the country's first-ever medal in women’s gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games. Her outstanding performance garnered international recognition, establishing her as a rising talent in the sport.

In 2016, Dipa made history again by qualifying for the Rio Olympics, becoming the first Indian female gymnast to compete at the Summer Olympics in nearly five decades. At the Games, she showcased her exceptional skills, finishing fourth in the vault final and narrowly missing a bronze medal, a moment that remains significant in India's Olympic history.

More From This Section

Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov win rain-soaked second-round games

Kept benchmark high so as youngsters could work hard to get there: Sreejesh

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Nitish Kumar unveils logo and mascot

Amir Ali to lead India's Jr Hockey team with coach Sreejesh in SJC

Indian hockey team skipper Harmanpreet is excited for HIL's return


Beyond these achievements, Dipa has won gold and bronze medals at various World Cups and Asian Championships. Her extraordinary contributions to Indian sports were recognised in 2016 when she was honoured with the Padma Shri and the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awards.
 
List of Dipa Karmakar’s achievements
 
Year Achievements
2014
Bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games (Vault)
2016
Fourth place at the Rio Olympics (Vault)
2017
Gold medal at the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships (Vault)
2019
Gold medal at the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships (Vault)
Multiple times
Gymnast of the Year by the Gymnastics Federation of India
2016 Arjuna Award
2017 Padma Shri


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Dipa Karmakar becomes first Indian gymnast to win gold at Asian Senior

LIVE news updates: Olympian Dipa Karmakar announces retirement from gymnastics

ENG W vs SA W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST today

Crude oil prices extend gains on fears of wider West Asian conflict

AstraZeneca's Chennai, Bengaluru centres to drive 2030 global tech roadmap

Topics :Dipa Karmakar

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story