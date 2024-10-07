Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov win rain-soaked second-round games

Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov win rain-soaked second-round games

Dimitrov, playing in his 100th Masters event, resumed Monday with a set lead but down a break in the second against Zizou Bergs

Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz of the United States. AP/PTI
AP Shanghai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 3:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two days after starting, seventh-ranked Taylor Fritz and 10th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov finally got to complete their second-round matches at the Shanghai Masters on Monday.

Fritz, the U.S. Open finalist, had led 4-3 in the opening set against Frenchman Terence Atmane when rain suspended play on Saturday at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, and then washed out all matches on the outside courts until Monday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 26-year-old American needed two tiebreakers to see off the No. 161-ranked Atmane 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5), with only one break of serve for each in the 122-minute match. Fritz will play Japanese qualifier Yosuke Watanuki in the third round.

Dimitrov, playing in his 100th Masters event, resumed Monday with a set lead but down a break in the second against Zizou Bergs.

The No.73-ranked Belgian converted his advantage to take the second set before Dimitrov responded by breaking Bergs three times for the loss of one of his own service games, to clinch the match 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

The 33-year-old Bulgarian will play Australian Alexei Popyrin in the third round.

More From This Section

Kept benchmark high so as youngsters could work hard to get there: Sreejesh

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Nitish Kumar unveils logo and mascot

Amir Ali to lead India's Jr Hockey team with coach Sreejesh in SJC

Indian hockey team skipper Harmanpreet is excited for HIL's return

Delhi franchise named PR Sreejesh as Director of Hockey for HIL 2025

Also, U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe routed Zhou Yi of China 6-2, 6-4, while Tallon Griekspoor beat the 26th-seeded Jordan Thompson 6-3, 6-2 and Roman Safiullin had a 6-4, 6-2 win over Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

Later Monday, No. 16-ranked Ben Shelton plays Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain in a third- round match, with the winner to meet top-ranked Jannik Sinner in the 4th.

Wuhan OpenNo. 12-ranked Beatriz Haddad-Maia beat Madison Keys of the U.S. 7-6 (7), 6-2 in the opening match of the Wuhan Open.

The Brazilian, winner of the Seoul Open last month for her fourth career title, converted five of her eight break point opportunities to Keys' three from 12 as she advanced in 128 minutes at the tournament in China.

One-time U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez of Canada rallied to beat 12th-seeded Diana Shnaider 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-3.

Rain in Wuhan meant play on the outside courts was suspended.

The top eight seeds, including second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and China Open champion Coco Gauff, received a first-round bye.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Shanghai Masters 2024: Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz enters round 2

Muchova ends Sabalenka's 15-match winning streak in China Open quarters

Shanghai Masters: Pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig enters round 2

Jannik Sinner to play Alcaraz in China Open final, Pegula crashes out

Aryna Sabalenka extends winning streak, Osaka to play Gauff at China Open

Topics :Tennis

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story