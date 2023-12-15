West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle grooves to hook step of Dunki song

Shah Rukh wrote seeing the grooves of Gayle, “And the universe boss hits it out of the park… only like he can!!! Thank u my man @henrygayle… we will meet up and do the Lutt Putt Gaya dance together soon sometime ha ha."

Shah Rukh unveiled last month the first track from the film, Dunki Drop 2 - Lutt Putt Gaya. The actor wrote on the X (Twitter), "Agar dance mein isse zyaada chhalaang lagata toh udd hi jaata (If I jumped more during the song, I would have flown away). I hope ki yeh romance @taapsee aur aapke dilon mein bhi zaroor tent lagayega (I hope this romance will definitely put up a tent in @taapsee and your hearts)."

He also then further added, "@arijitsingh, your voice made me sound like love, yet again. Cheers to @ipritamofficial, @swanandkirkire, @safirock and @ganeshacharyaa for the simplicity and energy of Lutt Putt Gaya. #DunkiDrop2 - #LuttPuttGaya song out now - https://bit.ly/LuttPuttGaya-Dunki #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on 21st December, 2023."



The song begins the story of Hardy (Shah Rukh), who falls in love with Manu (Taapsee Pannu) while she defends him from the outside world.