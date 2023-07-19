Home / Sports / Other Sports News / WFI election: Supreme Court lifts Gauhati HC stay, orders polls immediately

WFI election: Supreme Court lifts Gauhati HC stay, orders polls immediately

The Gauhati High Court had put WFI elections on hold after Assam Wrestling Association filed a petition over its right to participate in the polls

BS Web Team New Delhi
Supreme Court issued notices to Union Sports Ministry, Wrestling Federation of India, Assam Wrestling Association.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 10:29 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Supreme Court lifted the stay on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election and ordered the concerned authority to start the election process immediately. 

A Bench headed by Justices Aniruddha Bose and SV Bhatti issued notices to Sports Ministry, WFI, Assam Wrestling Association and others on a plea challenging the June 25 order of the high court.

The Gauhati High Court had put WFI elections on hold after Assam Wrestling Association filed a petition over its right to participate in the polls.

On June 25, the Gauhati High Court stayed the WFI elections scheduled for July 11.

The Assam Wrestling Association had claimed that it was entitled to be an affiliated member of WFI with voting rights. However, the national federation denied the recognition despite WFI's Executive Committee recommendation on November 15, 2014. 

Earlier, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, after his meeting with protesting wrestlers, had said that WFI elections will be held by June 30.

The IOA then announced that elections will be held on July 4 but the Returning Officer set July 6 as the new date.

However, after five disaffiliated state bodies staked claim to be eligible for voting, the Returning Officer yet again delayed the elections by five days, setting July 11 as the poll date.

World Championships trials

Coach Gian Singh, who is a member of the ad-hoc panel as a technical expert, said that the trials for the Olympic Qualifying World Championship will be held separately in August.

"The trials for the Worlds will be held between August 5 and 10. All will have to appear in those trials, including Bajrang and Vinesh. No one will be given an exemption for that. The finer details of the trials will be formulated by the ad-hoc committee," Singh said.

The World Championship will be held in Belgrade, Serbia from September 16-24 and the top four in each of the six Olympic weight categories will book their tickets for the 2024 Paris Games.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read

Asian Games 2023: Why wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang get exemption for trials?

Major fire breaks out near oil wells at Numaligarh Refinery in Assam

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

'Going to be a hell of journey': Sindhu welcomes new coach Hafiz Hashim

Asian Games 2023: Why wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang get exemption for trials?

Shuttler Rankireddy sets Guinness World Record for fastest badminton smash

Delhi court grants interim bail to Brij Bhushan in sexual harassment case

Wrestler claims 'depression', 'suicidal thoughts' due to alleged harassment

Topics :Wrestling Federation of IndiaSupreme CourtBS Web ReportsWrestling

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story