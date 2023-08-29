Home / Sports / Other Sports News / WFI elections: SC refuses to interfere with Punjab and Haryana HC order

WFI elections: SC refuses to interfere with Punjab and Haryana HC order

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Punjab and Haryana High Court order staying the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections.

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 1:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Punjab and Haryana High Court order staying the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal asked the petitioner, Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association to approach the high court with its grievances.

Why should we entertain this ? You go to the high court instead of applying for vacating the interim stay, the petitioner has chosen to approach the Supreme Court. We, therefore, decline to entertain this special leave petition, the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea by the Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association against the August 11 order of the high court.

Also Read

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

Asian Games 2023: Why wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang get exemption for trials?

Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far

Centre invites protesting wrestlers for talks on charges against WFI chief

Wrestlers Protest: Vinesh, Sakshi reach Haridwar to immerse medals in Ganga

National Sports Day 2023: Date, Wishes, Theme, History and Importance

Neeraj Chopra's win at World Athletics Championship: Achievements so far

Here's how Neeraj Chopra achieved best fitness ahead of historic feat

'Wanted to throw more than 90m but..': Neeraj Chopra on World Athletics win

'India is proud': President Droupadi Murmu congratulates Neeraj Chopra

Topics :WFIWrestling Federation of IndiasportsWrestling

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top beautiful Mehandi designs to celebrate Rakhi

LIVE: Manipur assembly to meet today for first time since violence began

Economy News

World's first flex fuel car will launch in India today: Why this matters

Hero Karizma XMR 210 launches today, check price, specification and more

Next Story