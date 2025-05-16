What is Diamond League in athletics? Check rules, format, events' full list

One of the biggest athletics events held annually, the Diamond League, is set to resume its 2025 season in Doha on Friday, April 16. This is the third leg of the 15-leg event, which started in China’s Xiamen on April 26 and will conclude in Zurich, Switzerland, on August 27. A total of 32 track and field events are being organised in the Diamond League, with players awarded points based on their performance in each leg. The top contenders after 14 meetings then find themselves qualified for the final of the event in Zurich.

But what exactly is the Diamond League, and how does it function? Let’s take a look.

What is the Diamond League?

The Diamond League is more than just a competition—it’s the heartbeat of the global athletics season. As the most prestigious annual series outside the Olympics and World Championships, it provides consistent, high-level opportunities for athletes to compete, improve and entertain. For many, it serves as a proving ground and a launchpad toward greater glory on the world stage.

Winners of the event not only claim the prestigious Diamond Trophy but also earn a wild card entry to the World Athletics Championships, provided certain eligibility conditions are met.

Final three format

At each series meeting, the throws and horizontal jumps use the “Final 3” format, where the top three athletes after five rounds battle it out in a sixth and final round to determine the winner. This adds a thrilling, high-stakes climax to each event. However, the traditional format returns for the season-ending Final.

Diamond League points system

At each of the 14 series meetings in the Diamond League, athletes earn points based on their finishing position in their respective events. The winner receives 8 points, while the runner-up earns 7 points. Points then decrease by one for each subsequent position, with 6 points for third place, 5 for fourth, and so on, down to 1 point for the athlete finishing in eighth place.

These accumulated points determine qualification for the season-ending Diamond League Final. Specifically, the top six athletes in each field event, the top eight in races from 100m to 800m, and the top ten in the 1500m and long-distance events will qualify. Additionally, one athlete per discipline may be granted a wildcard entry, either through national selection or by global designation. In the event of a tie on points, the athlete with the best legal performance during the season takes the higher ranking.

2025 Diamond League

The 2025 series includes 32 disciplines, covering everything from explosive sprints to endurance races and technical field events. With events scheduled from April to September, athletes will travel the world seeking not just victory—but a spot in the ultimate showdown at the Diamond League Final.

The Season Finale in Zurich