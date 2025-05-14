Neeraj Chopra awarded honorary Lieutenant Colonel rank in Territorial Army

ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra looking to finally cross 90m mark with coach Zelezny in Doha In a notable tribute to both sporting brilliance and dedicated military service, India’s Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has been bestowed with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army. The announcement, made by the Ministry of Defence on 13 May 2025, celebrates Chopra’s outstanding achievements on the global athletics stage and his prior service in the armed forces. Originating from Khandra village near Panipat, Haryana, the 27-year-old has etched his name into history with a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and a silver in the 2024 Paris Games. A Subedar Major by rank, Chopra had been due for retirement this year. The honorary commission will take effect from 16 April 2025, placing him alongside past honourees such as M.S. Dhoni, who received the same title in 2011.

Presidential endorsement

The honorary title was conferred by the President of India under Para 31 of the Territorial Army Regulations, 1948. Over the years, Chopra has earned several prestigious civilian and military awards, including the Padma Shri, PVSM, and VSM, further underscoring his contribution to national pride in both sport and service.

A Meteoric rise in athletics

Chopra’s journey from a village in Haryana to the pinnacle of international sport has been extraordinary. Aside from his Olympic success, he claimed gold at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, becoming a world champion and further solidifying his legacy in javelin throwing.

All eyes on Doha: Chopra’s crucial comeback meet

Also Read

Neeraj will return to competitive action at the Doha Diamond League this Friday — his first competition since settling for silver in Paris. Without the reigning Olympic champion tag for the first time in four years, Chopra now faces one of the sport’s most competitive fields. Under the guidance of legendary javelin thrower Jan Železný, he continues to chase the elusive 90-metre mark. With a personal best of 89.94 metres, he has edged close to this milestone on multiple occasions. This upcoming event presents another opportunity for Chopra to reaffirm his place among the sport’s elite.

The TA at 75: Honouring dual service

Founded in 1949, the Territorial Army celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2024. Functioning in close coordination with the regular Indian Army, the TA has played vital roles during conflict, natural disasters, and national emergencies. Chopra’s honorary title is a recognition not just of his sporting achievements, but also his unique status as both a military man and a national icon — a powerful symbol of service, resilience, and excellence.