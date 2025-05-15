Ties with Arshad won't be same after Indo-Pak border issues: Neeraj Chopra

ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra awarded honorary Lieutenant Colonel rank in Territorial Army Ahead of the 2025 Doha Diamond League on Friday, India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clarified that he was never particularly close to Pakistani Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, as has often been speculated. Addressing the media during a pre-event press conference on Thursday, Chopra said that while he maintained basic professional courtesy with fellow athletes, he and Nadeem did not share a strong personal bond.

Chopra also added that given the recent rise in tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly after the Pahalgam terror attack , the situation would not be the same as before. He expressed that any remaining cordiality had been overshadowed by the geopolitical climate.

Neeraj sets clear boundaries

The Olympic silver medallist stated that as an athlete, he always believed in showing respect when it was shown to him. He added that he had friends from across the international athletics community, not just in javelin, and believed in treating everyone with decency. However, he made it clear that such interactions were based on mutual respect, and nothing more.

Neeraj on online abuse

Chopra also addressed the social media backlash he and his family faced after reports emerged that Nadeem had been invited to participate in the NC Classic, a tournament named in Chopra’s honour. He said he was deeply hurt by the abusive comments and accusations questioning his and his family’s integrity.

He clarified that the invitations to the event were sent out before the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists. He stressed that the unfortunate timing had led to misunderstandings and misinterpretations of his intentions.

Eyes set on performance in Doha

Despite the controversy, Chopra said he remained focused on his preparations for the upcoming Diamond League event in Doha. As the reigning world champion and a two-time Olympic medallist, he was determined to deliver a strong performance and move forward, letting his actions on the field speak louder than the off-field noise.