Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Ties with Arshad won't be same after Indo-Pak border issues: Neeraj Chopra

Ties with Arshad won't be same after Indo-Pak border issues: Neeraj Chopra

Chopra also addressed the social media backlash he and his family faced after reports emerged that Nadeem had been invited to participate in the NC Classic, a tournament named in Chopra's honour

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem
Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 5:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ahead of the 2025 Doha Diamond League on Friday, India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clarified that he was never particularly close to Pakistani Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, as has often been speculated. Addressing the media during a pre-event press conference on Thursday, Chopra said that while he maintained basic professional courtesy with fellow athletes, he and Nadeem did not share a strong personal bond. 
 
Chopra also added that given the recent rise in tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly after the Pahalgam terror attack, the situation would not be the same as before. He expressed that any remaining cordiality had been overshadowed by the geopolitical climate.
 
Neeraj sets clear boundaries
 
The Olympic silver medallist stated that as an athlete, he always believed in showing respect when it was shown to him. He added that he had friends from across the international athletics community, not just in javelin, and believed in treating everyone with decency. However, he made it clear that such interactions were based on mutual respect, and nothing more.  ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra looking to finally cross 90m mark with coach Zelezny in Doha 
 
Neeraj on online abuse

Also Read

Neeraj Chopra awarded honorary Lieutenant Colonel rank in Territorial Army

Neeraj Chopra looking to finally cross 90m mark with coach Zelezny in Doha

Neeraj Chopra's NC Classic javelin event postponed amid Indo-Pak conflict

Chopra, Rohit, Sehwag back Indian armed forces amid conflict with Pakistan

India's Kishore Jena joins line-up for Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru

 
Chopra also addressed the social media backlash he and his family faced after reports emerged that Nadeem had been invited to participate in the NC Classic, a tournament named in Chopra’s honour. He said he was deeply hurt by the abusive comments and accusations questioning his and his family’s integrity.
 
He clarified that the invitations to the event were sent out before the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists. He stressed that the unfortunate timing had led to misunderstandings and misinterpretations of his intentions.
 
Eyes set on performance in Doha
 
Despite the controversy, Chopra said he remained focused on his preparations for the upcoming Diamond League event in Doha. As the reigning world champion and a two-time Olympic medallist, he was determined to deliver a strong performance and move forward, letting his actions on the field speak louder than the off-field noise.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ISRL Season 2 sees massive return of international supercross icons

Wrestling gold medalist medalist Kyle Snyder charged in prostitution sting

IndianOil UTT, JioStar sign 3-year broadcast deal to boost Table Tennis

Novak Djokovic ends coaching spell with Andy Murray ahead of French Open

Premium

Milestone man: Test career ends, but Brand Virat Kohli stays not out

Topics :Neeraj ChoprasportsDoha

First Published: May 15 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story