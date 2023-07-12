Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer with 46 Slam semifinals

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer with 46 Slam semifinals

His 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Andrey Rublev was the 33rd in a row at the All-England Club

AP Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer with 46 Slam semifinals.

4 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 9:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As Novak Djokovic pursues more history-making victories and more milestones, he is well aware that every opponent he faces would love nothing more than to stop him.

"I know they want ... to win. But it ain't happening, still," he told the crowd at Wimbledon on Tuesday after reaching a 46th Grand Slam semifinal to tie Roger Federer's record for men.

Hearing the spectators' loud reaction to that boast, Djokovic laughed and observed about himself: "Very humble."

WATCH: Novak Djokovic reactions after the match
 

— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2023
Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic semifinal match

Next up for Djokovic is a matchup against No. 8 seed Jannik Sinner, who made it to the semifinals at a major tournament for the first time by beating Roman Safiullin 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 earlier Tuesday.

Djokovic has won both previous head-to-head meetings against Sinner, a 21-year-old from Italy. That includes in last year's Wimbledon quarterfinals, when Djokovic dropped the first two sets before coming through in five.

It's for sure one of the toughest if not the toughest challenge, Sinner said about playing Djokovic.

Wimbledon: Men's singles semifinalists

The other two men's quarterfinals are Wednesday: No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 6 Holger Rune, and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev vs. unseeded Chris Eubanks.

Will Djokovic complete his first calendar-year Grand Slam?

On Friday, Sinner will be the latest to attempt to stop Djokovic, who is two wins away from heading to the U.S. Open in August with his sights on the first calendar-year Grand Slam for a man since Rod Laver accomplished the feat in 1969.

Any tennis player wants to be in a position where everyone wants to win against you on the court. ... Pressure is part of what we do. It's part of our sport.

"It's never going to go away, regardless of how many Grand Slams you win or how many matches you won or how many years you are playing professionally on the tour, Djokovic said.

The pressure is paramount every single time I come out on the court, particularly here, the Centre Court of Wimbledon.

"But at the same time, it awakens the most beautiful emotions in me and it motivates me beyond what I have ever dreamed of, actually, and inspires me to play my best tennis.

Also Read

23rd Grand Slam wins the GOAT debate for Djokovic, at least statistically

Novak Djokovic wants Wimbledon to start matches earlier at Centre Court

Wimbledon Day 7: Djokovic leads Hurkacz; Safiullin, Rublev and Swaitek win

Wimbledon Day 3: Djokovic, Swiatek, Medvedev, Tsitsipas win; Sakkari loses

Wimbledon Day 6: Medvedev, Alcaraz win 4-setters, Berrettini downs Zverev

Asian Games: Happy to overcome odds, finally appear for trials - Karmakar

Indian wrestlers: Asian Games organisers reject IOA request for extension

Doping: Raising awareness better solution than punishing, says Malleswari

BWF Rankings: After Canada Open triumph, Sen jumps 7 places to 12th spot

Old guns blazing: Bopanna-Ebden enter last 8 of Wimbledon Men's Doubles

Topics :WimbledonNovak Djokovic

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story