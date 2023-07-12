Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer with 46 Slam semifinals

As Novak Djokovic pursues more history-making victories and more milestones, he is well aware that every opponent he faces would love nothing more than to stop him.

"I know they want ... to win. But it ain't happening, still," he told the crowd at Wimbledon on Tuesday after reaching a 46th Grand Slam semifinal to tie Roger Federer's record for men.

Hearing the spectators' loud reaction to that boast, Djokovic laughed and observed about himself: "Very humble."



Next up for Djokovic is a matchup against No. 8 seed Jannik Sinner, who made it to the semifinals at a major tournament for the first time by beating Roman Safiullin 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 earlier Tuesday.

Djokovic has won both previous head-to-head meetings against Sinner, a 21-year-old from Italy. That includes in last year's Wimbledon quarterfinals, when Djokovic dropped the first two sets before coming through in five.

It's for sure one of the toughest if not the toughest challenge, Sinner said about playing Djokovic.



The other two men's quarterfinals are Wednesday: No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 6 Holger Rune, and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev vs. unseeded Chris Eubanks.



Will Djokovic complete his first calendar-year Grand Slam?

On Friday, Sinner will be the latest to attempt to stop Djokovic, who is two wins away from heading to the U.S. Open in August with his sights on the first calendar-year Grand Slam for a man since Rod Laver accomplished the feat in 1969.

Any tennis player wants to be in a position where everyone wants to win against you on the court. ... Pressure is part of what we do. It's part of our sport.

"It's never going to go away, regardless of how many Grand Slams you win or how many matches you won or how many years you are playing professionally on the tour, Djokovic said.

The pressure is paramount every single time I come out on the court, particularly here, the Centre Court of Wimbledon.

"But at the same time, it awakens the most beautiful emotions in me and it motivates me beyond what I have ever dreamed of, actually, and inspires me to play my best tennis.