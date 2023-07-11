Home / Sports / Other Sports News / BWF Rankings: After Canada Open triumph, Sen jumps 7 places to 12th spot

BWF Rankings: After Canada Open triumph, Sen jumps 7 places to 12th spot

Riding on his sensational Canada Open win, star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen jumped seven places to occupy the 12th spot in the latest BWF world rankings issued on Tuesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India's Lakshya Sen wins gold medal in men's singles badminton of the Commonwealth Games at the NEC arena in Birmingham on Monday. (ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
The 21-year-old Sen had dished out a badminton masterpiece to beat All England champion Li Shi Feng 21-18 22-20 in a thrilling summit clash on Sunday in Calgary, Canada, to notch up his second BWF Super 500 title.

With 54,901 points to his kitty, Sen is the second highest-ranked Indian after HS Prannoy, who lost one place to be at ninth spot with 67,677 points. Sen is the highest mover in the latest rankings.

Feng also moved up three places at seventh.

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen still leads the chart with 1,01,205 points, followed by Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (95,661) of Indonesia and Kodai Naraoka (62,063) of Japan.

Topics :Badminton RankingsBWF FinalsBadminton

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

