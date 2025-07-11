Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wimbledon 2025 semifinal LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Fritz vs Alcaraz match underway
Carlos Alcaraz looks to extend his impressive run by overcoming the powerful serve of Taylor Fritz in the first semis clash to secure a spot in his third consecutive Wimbledon final.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Wimbledon men's semis
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 7:11 PM IST
7:11 PM

Fritz vs Alcaraz LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Short break in proceedings!

Looks like the London heat has got to one of the spectators who had to be escorted off to get some treatment if necessary. Play resumes again!

7:08 PM

Fritz vs Alcaraz LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 4-3 to Fritz now!

Fritz takes the next one to make it 4-3 now. The game is not full of unforced errors at the moment with players winning points pretty much on their merit at the moment.

7:05 PM

Fritz vs Alcaraz LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Alcaraz quick to equalise!

Carlos Alcaraz doesn't give a single point away to make it 3-3 in the blink of an eye. The crowd still waiting for that break in the 2nd set.

7:03 PM

Fritz vs Alcaraz LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Fritz makes it 3-2!

Another routine game as Fritz refuses to give any more breaks to Alcaraz now. Some good tennis shots in play at the moment.

7:02 PM

Fritz vs Alcaraz LIVE SCORE UPDATES: We have an Oscar in our presence!

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo Di Caprio is also among the spectators to watch the semi-finals today. Other stars like Benedict Cumberbatch are also spotted among the audience as no one wants to miss the thrilling action at the SW19

6:59 PM

Fritz vs Alcaraz LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Alcaraz levels it to 2-2!

A rare but brilliant reply for Alcaraz's serve from Fritz for the third point as his forehand baffled the Spaniard for an instance. Alcaraz still taking the game eventually despite the first deuce of the game.

6:54 PM

Fritz vs Alcaraz LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Fritz 2-1 up!

Fritz not too bad on his serve as well as the American using his height well here. 2-1 up in the 2nd set with both players taking their serves up unitl now.

6:52 PM

Fritz vs Alcaraz LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Carlos back at it!

Alcaraz gets his game to make it 1-1 now. The serve still doesn't have a proper reply from the opponent as the Spaniard is taking full advantage of it.

6:49 PM

Fritz vs Alcaraz LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Fritz leading 1-0 in 2nd set!

Taylor Fritz starts the 2nd set with a dominant serving game in his favour. He is 1-0 up and has very little margin for error now.

6:45 PM

Fritz vs Alcaraz LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Alcaraz bags the 1st set!

The Spaniard brilliant with his pin point serves again, not allowing Fritz even an inch of comfort. He leads the tie 1-0 now. 36 minutes and the 1st set is done and dusted. Quite direct and no big rallies so far in the tie.

6:42 PM

Fritz vs Alcaraz LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Fritz survives!

A tightly contested game as Carlos tried to win it with another break. But a good fightback from Fritz indeed who brought back the game from 40-30 to win it and make it 4-5. Carlos will be serving for the set now!

6:37 PM

Fritz vs Alcaraz LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Carlos going strong!

Carlos not letting loose of the break as he makes it 5-3 in the 1st set now and the guy isn't showing any signs of breathlessness for now!.

6:33 PM

Fritz vs Alcaraz LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Fritz makes it 3-4!

Fritz still holding his serve after that early blip in the set. A brilliant drop shot to the right side from him to go 40-0 up as well. 3-4 now.

6:31 PM

Fritz vs Alcaraz LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Alcaraz too good with the serve!

Alcaraz is still in command of the set with his sharp serves as he leads 4-2 now. Fritz trying his best to get a rally going but has to respect the serve in the end.

6:25 PM

Fritz vs Alcaraz LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Fritz makes it 2-3!

Fritz is not letting Alcaraz run away with it as he uses his serve now to make it 2-3 in the 1st set.
First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

