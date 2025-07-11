Wimbledon 2025 semifinal LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Fritz vs Alcaraz match underway
Carlos Alcaraz looks to extend his impressive run by overcoming the powerful serve of Taylor Fritz in the first semis clash to secure a spot in his third consecutive Wimbledon final.
Carlos Alcaraz leads the head-to-head against Taylor Fritz 2-0, with their only main tour encounter taking place at the 2023 Miami Open, where the Spaniard secured a dominant 6-4, 6-2 victory.
Heading into the semi-final, Alcaraz is the firm favourite, he’s the two-time defending Wimbledon champion, whereas Fritz is appearing in his first-ever semi-final at the All England Club. However, there are several factors that could add intrigue and make the match more competitive than expected.
Carlos Alcaraz had to dig deep early in the tournament, going the distance in a five-set thriller against Fabio Fognini and later surviving a tough four-set clash with Andrey Rublev. On the other side, Taylor Fritz narrowly avoided an early exit, coming within two points of defeat against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the opening round, and later battled through another five-setter against Gabriel Diallo.
By the time he reached the quarterfinals, Fritz was in commanding form, using his powerful serve to dominate Karen Khachanov and appearing nearly untouchable for much of the match.
Despite their early hurdles, both Alcaraz and Fritz seem to have emerged stronger and more confident as the tournament has progressed.
First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 5:27 PM IST