Friday, July 11, 2025 | 06:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wimbledon 2025 semifinal LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Fritz vs Alcaraz match underway
Live

Wimbledon 2025 semifinal LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Fritz vs Alcaraz match underway

Carlos Alcaraz looks to extend his impressive run by overcoming the powerful serve of Taylor Fritz in the first semis clash to secure a spot in his third consecutive Wimbledon final.

Image Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Wimbledon men's semis

Wimbledon men's semis

Another grand spectacle of tennis awaits as the semi-finals of the Wimbledon 2025 men's singles take place today at SW19, with some of the world’s best players battling for a spot in the final of the sport’s oldest Grand Slam tournament.
 
Carlos Alcaraz looks to extend his impressive run by overcoming the powerful serve of Taylor Fritz in the first semis clash to secure a spot in his third consecutive Wimbledon final.
 
Alcaraz had a shaky start to his title defence, going the distance in the first round against the now-retired Fabio Fognini, and dropping sets to Jan-Lennard Struff and Andrey Rublev, which initially sparked concerns over his form.
 
However, the Spaniard silenced those doubts with a commanding straight-sets win over Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the quarter-finals. The world number two, already a five-time Grand Slam champion, is appearing in his eighth major semi-final, boasting a 5-2 record that includes victories in both previous Wimbledon semi-final appearances. He enters this clash on a career-best 23-match winning streak since a loss to Holger Rune in the Barcelona final and has won 34 of his last 37 matches on grass. 
 
Should Fritz manage to upset the odds, he would reach his second Grand Slam final and become the first American man to reach the Wimbledon final since Andy Roddick in 2009.  Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner in 2nd semi-final
 
Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, believes the grass courts of south-west London give him the best shot at claiming a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title as he faces Jannik Sinner in the 2nd semi-final tonight. The 38-year-old now faces the ultimate test of that belief. As he aims for his 11th Wimbledon final and 38th major final overall, Djokovic finds himself in the rare position of being considered an underdog at the All England Club.
 
While Djokovic triumphed over Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2023 and quarter-finals in 2022, the Italian turned the tables with wins at the 2024 Australian Open and the 2025 French Open.
 
Those recent victories have given Sinner a 5-4 lead in their head-to-head record, with Djokovic having lost their last four encounters. 

Wimbledon 2025 men's singles semi-final live telecast: The live telecast of all Wimbledon 2025 matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

 
Wimbledon 2025 men's singles semi-final live telecast: JioHotstar will live stream all the Wimbledon 2025 matches in India through their apps and websites.
 
6:06 PM

Fritz vs Alcaraz LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Both players take the court!

Both players are out on the court and underway with their routine warm-ups as the action is about to begin.
5:50 PM

Fritz vs Alcaraz LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 10 minutes away from the action to begin as Carlos Alcaraz looks to defend his title this year with the Spaniard two matches away from glory.
5:43 PM

Fritz vs Alcaraz LIVE UPDATES: Head to Head stats!

Carlos Alcaraz leads the head-to-head against Taylor Fritz 2-0, with their only main tour encounter taking place at the 2023 Miami Open, where the Spaniard secured a dominant 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Heading into the semi-final, Alcaraz is the firm favourite, he’s the two-time defending Wimbledon champion, whereas Fritz is appearing in his first-ever semi-final at the All England Club. However, there are several factors that could add intrigue and make the match more competitive than expected.

5:35 PM

Fritz vs Alcaraz LIVE UPDATES: Who will the winner face?

The winner of the 1st semi-final tie between Fritz and Alcaraz will take on the winner of the other contest taking place later on, a classic between Sinner and Djokovic at the centre court tonight.
5:33 PM

Fritz vs Alcaraz LIVE UPDATES: Alcaraz may have to grind out the win!

Carlos Alcaraz had to dig deep early in the tournament, going the distance in a five-set thriller against Fabio Fognini and later surviving a tough four-set clash with Andrey Rublev. On the other side, Taylor Fritz narrowly avoided an early exit, coming within two points of defeat against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the opening round, and later battled through another five-setter against Gabriel Diallo.

By the time he reached the quarterfinals, Fritz was in commanding form, using his powerful serve to dominate Karen Khachanov and appearing nearly untouchable for much of the match.

Despite their early hurdles, both Alcaraz and Fritz seem to have emerged stronger and more confident as the tournament has progressed.

5:30 PM

Fritz vs Alcaraz LIVE UPDATES: Action begins at 6 PM IST!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Wimbledon 2025 men's singles seim-finals as players look to secure their final berth tonight in two exciting encounters at the SW19. Taylor Fritz and Carlos Alcaraz to battle it out in the first semis tie beginning at 6 PM IST. Stay tuned for all the updates.
Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : Wimbledon Novak Djokovic Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon