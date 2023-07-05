Wimbledon Day 2: Alcaraz, Murray, Sabalenka, Jabeur and Rybakina move ahead

The top seed in Men’s Single, Carlos Alcaraz Garfia earned an easy win against Jeremy Chardy of France who is ranked 546 in the world. The Spaniard hardly broke a sweat as he defeated the French man in straight sets 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 at Court No.1. The other top-of-the-charts players in terms of fans' interest in Men’s Singles, Andy Murray too won against compatriot Ryan Peniston 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 to move to the second round where he will take on the winner of the match between Austrian Dominic Them and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

All the top-seeded players playing on the second day of Wimbledon 2023 moved ahead to the second round even as rain once again played spoilsport and most of the matches away from Centre Court, Court No.1 and Court No.2 were either suspended or cancelled.