Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wimbledon Day 2: Alcaraz, Murray, Sabalenka, Jabeur and Rybakina move ahead

Wimbledon Day 2: Alcaraz, Murray, Sabalenka, Jabeur and Rybakina move ahead

There was no upset today as such as the only seeded player to lose was the local boy Dan Evans. He was seeded 27th and lost to an unseeded French player Quentin Halys

BS Web Team New Delhi
Centre Court, Wimbledon | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 5:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

All the top-seeded players playing on the second day of Wimbledon 2023 moved ahead to the second round even as rain once again played spoilsport and most of the matches away from Centre Court, Court No.1 and Court No.2 were either suspended or cancelled. 
The top seed in Men’s Single, Carlos Alcaraz Garfia earned an easy win against Jeremy Chardy of France who is ranked 546 in the world. The  Spaniard hardly broke a sweat as he defeated the French man in straight sets 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 at Court No.1. The other top-of-the-charts players in terms of fans' interest in Men’s Singles, Andy Murray too won against compatriot Ryan Peniston 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 to move to the second round where he will take on the winner of the match between Austrian Dominic Them and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. 

In the Women’s Singles, defending champion, Elena Rybakina started her title defence ins a confident manner with a come-from-behind win against Shelby Rogers of the USA. The Kazak woman finally won 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. While Rybakina is the number one seed, it is the Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka who is seeded two. She played up to her reputation, beating Panna Udvardy of Hungary in straight sets 6-3. 6-1. 
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, the runners-up from the last Wimbledon was on the money too, beating Ploand’s Magdalena Frech in straight sets 6-3, 6-3. Other winners include 12th-seeded British man Cameron Norrie and 29th-seed Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry in Men’s Singles. The loss of home favourite Dan Evans was the only upset of the day. He lost to France’s Quentin Halys in four sets. The French won 6-2. 6-3, 6-7 and 6-4. 

Tomorrow’s action
On the third day i.e. July 05th, 2023, Wimbledon 2023 will see big names in the fray. Novak Djokovic will play his second-round game in Men’s Singles against Australia’s Jordan Thomson. Women's SIngles top-seed, Iga Swiatek too will be in action in the second round. Russia’s Danil Medvedev, seeded third will play his first-round game tomorrow. The match between Tsitsipas and Thiem will continue and hopefully finish on the third day. 

Also Read

Wimbledon 2023: Top seeds, Russian entry, prize money and everything else

French Open 2023: From Medvedev's 'wild' exit to Varillas historic feat

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

SAFF Cup Final: India win their ninth title, beat Kuwait 5-4 on penalties

Saving, investment app Gullak raises $3 mn in seed funding round

BWF Rankings: PV Sindhu at 15, Chirag-Rankireddy at 3 in Men's Doubles

Indian women's hockey captain Savita up for challenge from top teams

Wimbledon 2023: Andy Murray and Roger Federer at Centre Court on Tuesday

Wimbledon 2023: Sofia Kenin surprises Coco Gauff in an all-US affair

Asian Games 2023: IOA ad-hoc panel pushes back decision on wrestling trials

Topics :WimbledonTennisBS Web Reportssports

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 5:32 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story