Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wimbledon Day 8: Eubanks upsets Tsitsipas; Djokovic, Medvedev reach last 8

Wimbledon Day 8: Eubanks upsets Tsitsipas; Djokovic, Medvedev reach last 8

It has so far been an entertaining day of Tennis at Wimbledon on the eighth day as United States' Christopher Eubanks has continued his dream run to reach the last eight

BS Web Team New Delhi
Christopher Eubanks of the USA celebrates after reaching the last eight at Wimbledon 2023. Photo: Wimbledon

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 9:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic dropped a set for the first time at Wimbledon 2023. But he made immediate corrections to the mistake as he beat Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the Round of 16 game at the Centre Court. The number two seed beat the number 17 seed 7-6, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 and entered the quarterfinals. It was the second day of the match after it was stopped with the Serb leading 2-0 on Sunday. 

However, the biggest upset of the day came courtesy of Christopher Eubanks of the United States. The unseeded player continued his dream run after beating the number five seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set thriller at Court No. 2. Eubanks, who beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the second round, received more support at SW 19 than the Greek who beat Andy Murray, the crowd favourite in the second round. 

Thanks to this win, Eubanks has made it to his first-ever grand slam quarter-final in singles in his ninth attempt, over six years. He would now face third seed Danil Medvedev of Russia, who reached the quarterfinal after his Czech opponent Jiri Lehecka retired at the end of the second set. The Russian was leading 2-0 at the time of Lehecka’s retirement. 

Women’s Singles defending champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan was another one to be favoured by her opponent’s injury. Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia could not complete the game in which she was trailing 1-4 and as a result, it was given to Rybakina who has now moved to the quarterfinal. 

In other Women’s Singles matches, number two seed Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka beat Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 6-0 while USA’s Madison Keys got the better of another Russian, Mirra Andreeva to end Russia’s challenge in the Women’s Singles. The last quarterfinal berth in Women’s Singles will be decided after the match between Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and the Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova. At the time of publishing this copy, the sixth seed Tunisian led the Czech  6-0, 3-1. 

As for India, there was some happy news on the eighth day after the sadness of the seventh. Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden moved to the third round in Men’s Doubles after getting better of the British pairing of Jacob Fearnley and Johannus Monday 7-5, 6-3. 

Later tonight, top seed Carlos LAcaraz of Spain will be up against the comeback man from Italy, Matteo Berrettini in a Round of 16 clash at the Centre Court. Denmark’s Holger Runne and Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov are currently in action in a Men’s Singles Round of 16 match at Court No. 1. The winner of this game would play the winner of the match between Alcaraz and Berrettini. 

Also Read

23rd Grand Slam wins the GOAT debate for Djokovic, at least statistically

Wimbledon Day 6: Medvedev, Alcaraz win 4-setters, Berrettini downs Zverev

Wimbledon Day 3: Djokovic, Swiatek, Medvedev, Tsitsipas win; Sakkari loses

Wimbledon Day 7: Djokovic leads Hurkacz; Safiullin, Rublev and Swaitek win

Wimbledon 2023: Top seeds, Russian entry, prize money and everything else

Parth Salunkhe, Aditi Swami latest archery heroes from drought-prone Satara

US Open Badminton: Laksya Sen, PV Sindhu once again in focus for India

Wimbledon: Champagne problems at SW19, fans to cork it when players serve

Wimbledon: bAzarenka of Belarus booed at after loss to Ukraine's Svitolina

Formula 1: Max Verstappen takes 6th straight F1 win at British GP

Topics :WimbledonNovak DjokovicTennis

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 9:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story