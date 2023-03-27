Women Premier League 2023: Mumbai Indians lifts inaugural WPL trophy

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in the inaugural Women's Premier League 2023 final last night at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Harmanpreet Kaur's team played like a champion throughout the tournament and finally got its name in the WPL 2023 trophy.

Mumbai Indians is the most successful franchise in Indian Premier League (IPL), and now they are continuing their legacy in the Women's Premier League 2023.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat first in the WPL 2023 final. DC-W failed to get a good start and lost their star batter Shafali Verma at a score of 12 runs, and her wicket was followed by Alice Capsey, who got out for a duck. DC-W captain Meg Lanning tried to revive the team from early breakdowns but got run out at a score of 35 in 29 deliveries. Radha Yadav smashing 27 runs in 12 balls helped Delhi to reach the fighting total of 131 runs.

When Mumbai Indians came to bat, they also lost some early wickets, and their score was 23 for 2 wickets, as their openers failed to give a good start. Then their innings was carefully built by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, and batter Nat Sciver-Brunt and they scored 37 in 39 balls and 60 in 55 balls respectively. After the unfortunate run-out of Harmanpreet Kaur put Mumbai in a critical situation, but Brunt and Melie Kerr finished the match in 19.3 overs.



Delhi showed some fighting spirit but couldn't resist the MI-W before 131. Nat Sciver-Brunt becomes the player of the match award for her knock in the final, and Hayley Matthews becomes the Player of the series for taking 16 wickets and scoring 271 runs. She was also the purple cap winner.