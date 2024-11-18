Women's ACT 2024 hockey semis full schedule, timings, and live streaming

The group stage matches of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 are all done and dusted, and it is finally time for the tournament's knockout stage to commence. The four qualified teams — India, China, Malaysia, and Japan — will take the field at Rajgir International Stadium on Tuesday, November 19, to participate in the two semifinals and aim to book their place in the finals on November 20.

The defending champions India will be the only undefeated team in the semifinals, as the Salima Tete-led women’s side won all their five group stage games in the competition. They will aim to take their title defence to the final by booking their place in the finals after their semifinal match against fourth-placed Japan on Tuesday. China and Malaysia will face each other in the other semifinal match on the same day.

Teams in Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinals:

India

China

Malaysia

Japan

Here’s the full schedule for the Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 semifinals:

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal live telecast and streaming details

When will the semifinals of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 take place?

The semifinal matches of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 will be played on Tuesday, November 19, in Rajgir, Bihar.

What time will India's semifinal in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 start?

The Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal match between India and Japan will start at 4:45 PM IST on November 19.

What time will semifinal 1 of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 start on November 19?

The Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal 1 match between China and Malaysia will start at 2:30 PM IST on November 19.

Where will the live telecast of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal matches be available in India?

The live telecast of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal matches will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal matches be available in India?

The live streaming of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal matches will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.