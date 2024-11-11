Women's ACT: Harendra leads India's prep for 2026 World Cup, 2028 Olympics

Indian women's hockey team has overcome recent setbacks and is set to start a new journey with World Cup and Olympics in mind, chief coach Harendra Singh asserted on Sunday, saying that the performance in Asian Champions Trophy will serve as base for future.

The Indian women's team has endured a very rough and long patch since its historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Games. It could not qualify for the Paris Olympics and lost 13 of the 16 FIH Pro League matches.

Coach Harendra said his team has worked hard to shrug off the lean run and is preparing for a good show at the 2026 World Cup in Netherlands and the 2028 Paris Olympics.

"This tournament is a base for our future planning. ACT as on our calendar, what we want to achieve in terms of results. It will be start of journey for mission 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics," Harendra said ahead of India's ACT tournament-opener against Malaysia on Monday.

"We have overcome all the setbacks, worked on our mistakes. Everyone realised their role and know their role and understands that. ACT is one of the biggest platforms for the girls to showcase their skill and excel and show that the team is on the right path." Harendra reiterated that fitness is an area which impacted the women's team adversely.

"Whatever has happened in the Pro League is a past, we can't keep crying on that. Yes, we know we lost 13 games but there are reasons behind. The reasons are not technical, but tactical, it's about fitness and that's why I took them to Indian Naval Academy.

"I am looking at the results, I am looking at the progress they are making day after day," he said.

Harendra said together with fitness, mental aspect of the game is also very important.

"Modern hockey doesn't compromise on fitness, if you slightly stray you are going to pay the price. Once you are fit you are mentally strong because you know if you lose the ball you know you have the gas to regain the ball," he said.

"I am not willing to look at the past, that is history for me. Always live in the present and the present is that we have Asian Champions Trophy to defend which can get the entire country out of that setback." "Deepika and Manisha Chauhan I am working their dragflicks and I am confident about them. I am confident they will deliver." The coach said he his pinning his eyes on young dragflickers Deepika and Manisha Chauhan to deliver the goods in the tournament.

India captain Salima Tete said Olympic silver medallist China is the biggest threat in their title defence.

"China is the biggest threat for us but we are not underestimating any side. Every team can upset another on the given day," she said.

Salima said leading the side at such a young age of 22 is definitely a challenge but she is up for it.

"It's a challenge for me and I accept that, very few people get that honour. But my focus is on my own performance which will definitely motivate others," she said.