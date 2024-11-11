Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs South Korea live streaming

The Indian women's hockey team will take on three-time winners South Korea in their next league stage match in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, as they bid to defend their title this year at home.

A brilliant 4-0 win against Malaysia in their opening encounter has likely shaken off any nerves ahead of the tournament, as the Salima Tete-led side looked dominant in their first match. Sangita Kumari impressed for the Women in Blue with her two goals and a superb attacking display throughout the tie.

ALSO READ: Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India full schedule, timing, live streaming India vs South Korea head-to-head South Korea began their tournament with a 2-2 draw against Japan and will be aiming not to drop any points against the hosts in their upcoming clash.

India vs South Korea Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match live telecast in India

Sony Sports holds the broadcasting rights for the India vs South Korea Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match in India. Sony Sports Ten 1 HD/SD will telecast the match live.

India vs South Korea hockey match live streaming in India during Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

The Sony LIV app and website will live stream the India vs South Korea match in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in India.