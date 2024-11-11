Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs South Korea live streaming

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs South Korea live streaming

South Korea began their tournament with a 2-2 draw against Japan and will be aiming not to drop any points against the hosts in their upcoming clash.

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 10:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian women's hockey team will take on three-time winners South Korea in their next league stage match in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, as they bid to defend their title this year at home.
 
A brilliant 4-0 win against Malaysia in their opening encounter has likely shaken off any nerves ahead of the tournament, as the Salima Tete-led side looked dominant in their first match. Sangita Kumari impressed for the Women in Blue with her two goals and a superb attacking display throughout the tie.
 
South Korea began their tournament with a 2-2 draw against Japan and will be aiming not to drop any points against the hosts in their upcoming clash.  ALSO READ: Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India full schedule, timing, live streaming    India vs South Korea head-to-head
 
As far as head-to-head results are concerned, South Korea holds an edge over India, winning 12 of the 19 matches played between the two teams over the years.  India squad for Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam
 
Defenders: Udita, Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary
 
Midfielders: Neha, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami

More From This Section

Indian skipper Harmanpreet, Holland's Jansen named FIH Players of the Year

Arjun Erigaisi rises to No.2 in world rankings after win in Chennai Masters

Sinner and Alcaraz headline the ATP Finals with Novak Djokovic out

Neeraj Chopra bids heartfelt farewell to German coach Klaus Bartonietz

Aryna Sabalenka clinches WTA year-end No. 1 ranking for the first time

 
Forwards: Navneet Kaur (vice-captain), Preeti Dubey, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung 
 
India vs South Korea Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match live telecast in India
 
Sony Sports holds the broadcasting rights for the India vs South Korea Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match in India. Sony Sports Ten 1 HD/SD will telecast the match live.
 
India vs South Korea hockey match live streaming in India during Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
 
The Sony LIV app and website will live stream the India vs South Korea match in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in India.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: India beat Malaysia 4-0 in opening encounter

Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy full schedule, timing, live streaming

Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India full schedule, timing, live streaming

Women's ACT: Harendra leads India's prep for 2026 World Cup, 2028 Olympics

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 timings changed; check details here

Topics :Asian Champions TrophyIndian Hockey Team

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story