Women's doubles pair of Sutirtha, Ayhika win WTT Contender tournament title

The Indian women's doubles pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee won the WTT Contender tournament in Tunis after beating the Japanese pair of Miyuu Kihara and Miwa Harimoto on Sunday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: wikipedia

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 11:36 PM IST
The Indian duo won 3-1 (11-5, 11-6, 5-11, 13-11) in a challenging final. The pair also became the first Indians to win a Contender title this year.

Their achievement has come against the two rising Japanese teenagers who are both ranked among the top-25 in the world in singles.

On Saturday, the Indian pair had advanced to the final after beating Korean duo of Shin Yubin and Jeon Jihi 3-2 (7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9) in a hard-fought last-four clash.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian mixed doubles pair of Manika Batra and G Sathiyan as well as the men's doubles duo of Manav Vikash Thakkar and Manush Utpalbhai Shah had lost their respective semifinal matches.

sportsIndian women

Jun 25 2023 | 11:36 PM IST

