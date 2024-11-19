Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Semis: CHN 3-0 MAL, 3rd QTR; IND vs JPN at 4:45 PM

The Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 is finally in its endgame, as the Rajgir International Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar, is all set to host the two semifinal matches on Tuesday, November 19. The first semifinal will be between second-placed China and third-placed Malaysia, while the second semifinal will feature the defending champions India and fourth-placed Japan.

The Indian team, under the leadership of Salima Tete, has been in brilliant form in their title defense, as they are the only team to have won all five of their group-stage matches in this edition of the competition. In addition to that, except for their game against Korea, where they failed to capitalize on penalty corners, they have never been out of touch and had four clean sheets in the five games. They will once again be the favorites to win Tuesday's clash against their Japanese counterparts, as the latter has been struggling to find rhythm throughout the group-stage matches.

Meanwhile, in the first semifinal, it will be the highest international ranked Chinese team taking on the unpredictable Malaysian team. China lost only one game, against India, and has played like a perfectly synchronized team. However, they cannot take their match against Malaysia for granted as the later has shown their potential to pull off an upset an any given day.

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals: India vs Japan Playing 11

India Probable 11: Sharmila Devi, Savita Punia, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Salima Tete, Neha, Deepika

Japan Probable 11: Maho Ueno, Mayuri Horikawa, Haruka Kawaguchi, Ayana Tamura, Shiho Kobayakawa, Saki Tanaka, Maiko Mikami, Natsumi Oshima, Junon Kawai, Yu Kudo, Hiroka Murayama

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals Live Telecast in India:

Sony Sports will telecast the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal matches live in India.

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals Streaming in India:

Sony LIV will stream the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal matches in India on its app and website.

Stay tuned for live updates from the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal matches.