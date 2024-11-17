Women's ACT 2024, India vs Japan LIVE UPDATES: India look to continue winning run in Rajgir

India will face Japan in their final group-stage match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 today, at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar as they look to finish the group stage with their 100% record still intact in the tournament.

India continued their impressive unbeaten run in the tournament, securing their fourth consecutive win by defeating China 3-0 in a dominant display. Captain Salima Tete, Sangita Kumari, and Deepika found the back of the net for India in the crucial top-of-the-table clash. With this victory, India moved to the top of the standings with 12 points from four matches.

On the other hand, Japan claimed their first win of the tournament by defeating Malaysia 2-1 in their previous match. They had drawn against Korea and Thailand but lost to China.

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs Japan squads

Japan squad: Mai Fukunaga, Miyu Hasegawa, Mayuri Horikawa, Saya Iwasaki, Haruka Kawaguchi, Junon Kawai, Shiho Kobayakawa, Yu Kudo (Goal Keeper), Mei Matsunami, Maiko Mikami, Mizuki Morita (Goal Keeper), Hiroka Murayama, Saho Nagata, Natsumi Oshima, Hanami Saito, Ayana Tamura, Saki Tanaka (Captain), Maho Ueno.

India squad: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Udita, Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary, Neha, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur (vice-captain), Preeti Dubey, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung.

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs Japan live telecast in India:

Sony Sports will telecast the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs Japan match live in India.

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs Japan live streaming in India:

Sony Liv will stream the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs Japan match in India on its application and website.

Stay tuned for Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs Japan match live updates.