World Athletics: IND vs PAK in javelin throw final; Nadeem makes late entry

Neeraj Chopra clears 84.85m in first attempt, Arshad Nadeem recovers with 85.28m in third to set up a high-voltage India vs Pakistan javelin final in Tokyo.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
The clash the athletics world was waiting for is now official. India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem will square off in the men’s javelin throw final at the World Championships 2025 after both cleared the qualification mark in Tokyo on Wednesday. Chopra, the defending champion, sailed through in his very first attempt, while Nadeem pulled off a dramatic recovery on his third try to set up a blockbuster Indo-Pak showdown.
 
Neeraj Chopra cruises into final
 
Chopra once again underlined his champion pedigree. The 27-year-old two-time Olympic medallist sent his spear flying 84.85 metres in his very first throw, just beyond the automatic qualification standard of 84.50m. As the opening thrower of Group A, Chopra did not need a second attempt, packing up early with his job done.
 
He was joined by German star Julian Weber, who impressed with 87.21m, along with seasoned names such as Keshorn Walcott, Jakub Vadlejch, and India’s Sachin Yadav.
 
Arshad Nadeem survives a scare
 
Group B, however, produced high drama. Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem endured a shaky start, managing just 76.99m in his first attempt and an even poorer 74.17m in the second. With his back against the wall, Nadeem conjured a clutch throw of 85.28m in his final attempt to secure qualification and breathe life into Pakistan’s hopes.
 
The 92.97m man from Paris reminded everyone why he cannot be written off, ensuring the world gets another taste of the India–Pakistan rivalry that has now spilled into track and field.
 
Why the clash matters
 
This will be the first meeting between Chopra and Nadeem since the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Nadeem stunned with a monster 92.97m to snatch gold. Chopra had to settle for silver that night with a best of 89.45m. Thursday’s final is therefore not just about medals, but also about pride and redemption.
 
Chopra, who won gold in Budapest last year with 88.17m, is chasing history. If he wins in Tokyo, he will become only the third male javelin thrower to defend his world crown after Czech legend Jan Zelezny (1993, 1995) and Grenada’s Anderson Peters (2019, 2022).
 
The numbers at play
 
Chopra’s qualification: 84.85m (automatic)
Nadeem’s qualification: 85.28m (third attempt)
Weber’s best: 87.21m
Qualification standard: 84.50m or top 12 finishers
 
In Budapest 2023, the medal tally read: Chopra 88.17m (gold), Nadeem 87.82m (silver), and Vadlejch 86.67m (bronze). That order will be tested once more in Tokyo.
 
Big picture
 
An India–Pakistan final on the athletics field is as rare as it is riveting. For Chopra, it is a chance to cement his place among the sport’s greatest by defending his title. For Nadeem, it is the perfect stage to prove that his Paris triumph was no one-off. With rivals like Weber and Vadlejch also in contention, the final promises not just distance, but drama.
 
On Thursday, the world will watch as two neighbours—more used to clashing on cricket fields—battle for supremacy with the spear.

Topics :Neeraj ChopraWorld Athletics Championshipsathletics

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

