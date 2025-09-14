Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Kushare creates history with high jump final berth at World Championships

Sarvesh Anil Kushare created history by qualifying for the men's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships 2025. The 30-year-old cleared 2.25m to finish ninth overall.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 10:25 PM IST
Sarvesh Anil Kushare etched his name in history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian to qualify for the men’s high jump final at the World Athletics Championships. The 30-year-old cleared 2.25m, finishing joint seventh in Group B and ninth overall across both groups.
 
The automatic qualifying mark was set at 2.30m, but the 12 best performers advanced to the final, which will be held on Tuesday. Kushare, who entered the competition ranked 34th out of 36 athletes through the world ranking quota, seized the opportunity with a composed display. 
 
Consistency pays off
 
Kushare has been in steady form this season, dipping below 2.19m only once in 10 outings before Sunday. His personal best of 2.27m, recorded in 2022, and a season-best of 2.26m underline his pedigree. He also won silver at the 2023 Asian Championships.
 
Born in a small village near Nashik, Maharashtra, the son of an onion farmer was trained in his early years on makeshift mats made of fodder. From those modest beginnings, he rose to become the first Indian high jumper to qualify for the Olympics at Paris 2024, although he fell short in the qualification round there. 

Sarvesh Anil Kushare profile at a glance

 

Age: 30

Discipline: High Jump

 

Early Life

 
  • Born in a village near Nashik, Maharashtra.
  • Son of an onion farmer.
  • Trained on fodder-made makeshift mats in the early stages of his career.
 

Career Highlights

 
  • 2022: Set personal best of 2.27m.
  • 2023: Won silver medal at the Asian Championships.
  • 2024: Became the first Indian high jumper to qualify for the Olympics (Paris Games); exited in qualification round.
  • 2025: First Indian to qualify for high jump final at the World Athletics Championships (2.25m in qualification).
 

Performance Consistency

 
  • Rarely dips below 2.19m in competitions.
  • Season best: 2.26m.
 

Significance

  • Symbolises India’s growing presence in global track-and-field events.
  • A role model for athletes rising from humble beginnings to world stages.
 
Gulveer Singh disappoints in 10,000m
 
Meanwhile, national record holder Gulveer Singh endured a below-par outing in the men’s 10,000m. Despite staying with the lead pack of over 10 runners until the final two laps, the 27-year-old faded to 16th place with a time of 29:13.33, far below his personal best of 27:00.22 set in March.
 
The race, run in humid conditions, is not Gulveer’s strongest event, though he holds the national record. He made the cut for the World Championships only after higher-ranked athletes withdrew.
 
Focus shifts to 5000m
 
Gulveer will look to regroup ahead of his main event, the 5000m, scheduled for September 19. He also holds the national record in the distance with a time of 12:59.77, having qualified for the Worlds by breaching the direct qualifying mark of 13:01.00.

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

