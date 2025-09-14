Kushare creates history with high jump final berth at World Championships

Sarvesh Anil Kushare profile at a glance
Age: 30
Discipline: High Jump
Early Life
- Born in a village near Nashik, Maharashtra.
- Son of an onion farmer.
- Trained on fodder-made makeshift mats in the early stages of his career.
Career Highlights
- 2022: Set personal best of 2.27m.
- 2023: Won silver medal at the Asian Championships.
- 2024: Became the first Indian high jumper to qualify for the Olympics (Paris Games); exited in qualification round.
- 2025: First Indian to qualify for high jump final at the World Athletics Championships (2.25m in qualification).
Performance Consistency
- Rarely dips below 2.19m in competitions.
- Season best: 2.26m.
Significance
- Symbolises India’s growing presence in global track-and-field events.
- A role model for athletes rising from humble beginnings to world stages.
