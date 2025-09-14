Kushare creates history with high jump final berth at World Championships

Sarvesh Anil Kushare etched his name in history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian to qualify for the men’s high jump final at the World Athletics Championships. The 30-year-old cleared 2.25m, finishing joint seventh in Group B and ninth overall across both groups.

The automatic qualifying mark was set at 2.30m, but the 12 best performers advanced to the final, which will be held on Tuesday. Kushare, who entered the competition ranked 34th out of 36 athletes through the world ranking quota, seized the opportunity with a composed display.

Born in a small village near Nashik, Maharashtra, the son of an onion farmer was trained in his early years on makeshift mats made of fodder. From those modest beginnings, he rose to become the first Indian high jumper to qualify for the Olympics at Paris 2024, although he fell short in the qualification round there.

Kushare has been in steady form this season, dipping below 2.19m only once in 10 outings before Sunday. His personal best of 2.27m, recorded in 2022, and a season-best of 2.26m underline his pedigree. He also won silver at the 2023 Asian Championships.

Gulveer Singh disappoints in 10,000m

Meanwhile, national record holder Gulveer Singh endured a below-par outing in the men’s 10,000m. Despite staying with the lead pack of over 10 runners until the final two laps, the 27-year-old faded to 16th place with a time of 29:13.33, far below his personal best of 27:00.22 set in March.

The race, run in humid conditions, is not Gulveer’s strongest event, though he holds the national record. He made the cut for the World Championships only after higher-ranked athletes withdrew.

Focus shifts to 5000m

Gulveer will look to regroup ahead of his main event, the 5000m, scheduled for September 19. He also holds the national record in the distance with a time of 12:59.77, having qualified for the Worlds by breaching the direct qualifying mark of 13:01.00.