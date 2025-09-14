1985 to 2025: Full list of Women's Hockey Asia Cup winners and runners-up

The 11th edition of the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup, i.e., the Women’s Asia Cup 2025, concluded at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field in Hangzhou, with India taking on hosts China in the gold medal match.

China beat India by 4-1 in the final match to lift their third Women's Hockey Asia Cup title, going level with South Korea and Japan as the joint-most successful teams in the tournament's history with three titles each. The win has also confirmed China's place in the 2026 Women's Hockey World Cup.

Check the full list of Women’s Hockey Asia Cup winners and runners-up:

Year Host City (Country) Winner Runner-up Final Score 1985 Seoul, South Korea South Korea Japan Round-robin 1989 Hong Kong China Japan Round-robin 1993 Hiroshima, Japan South Korea China 3–0 1999 New Delhi, India South Korea India 3–2 2004 New Delhi, India India Japan 1–0 2007 Hong Kong Japan South Korea 1–1 (7–6 p.s.o.) 2009 Bangkok, Thailand China India 5–3 2013 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Japan South Korea 2–1 2017 Kakamigahara, Japan India China 1–1 (5–4 p.s.o.) 2022 Muscat, Oman Japan South Korea 4–2 2025 Hangzhou, China China India 4-1

Women’s Hockey Asia Cup finals recap summary:

1985: Seoul, South Korea | South Korea vs Japan

The first Women’s Hockey Asia Cup in 1985 used a round-robin format. South Korea finished on top of the standings to become the inaugural champions. Japan placed second, while Malaysia secured third place. The tournament had six participating teams and set the foundation for continental competition in women’s hockey. South Korea’s title established them as the strongest side in Asia during the early years of the competition. 1989: Hong Kong | China vs Japan The 1989 edition was held in Hong Kong and again followed a round-robin format. China won the title, finishing ahead of Japan, who came second. South Korea secured third place, with India finishing fourth. The competition had five teams. China’s success signalled the start of their rise in Asian women’s hockey and introduced a new rivalry with South Korea for regional dominance.

1993: Hiroshima, Japan | South Korea vs China The 1993 Asia Cup in Hiroshima introduced a final match instead of only round-robin standings. South Korea defeated China 3–0 in the final to win their second title. India beat Japan 1–0 in the third-place playoff. Seven teams participated in the tournament. South Korea’s win highlighted their continued superiority in Asian women’s hockey during the early 1990s. 1999: New Delhi, India | South Korea vs India India hosted the Asia Cup for the first time in 1999. South Korea defeated hosts India 3–2 in the final to claim their third title. China secured third place after defeating Japan 1–0 in the bronze medal match. Six teams competed in this edition. India’s performance was notable, as they reached their first final, while South Korea continued to dominate the continental tournament.

2004: New Delhi, India | India vs Japan The 2004 edition, also held in New Delhi, marked India’s first Women’s Asia Cup title. They defeated Japan 1–0 in the final. China claimed third place by beating South Korea 3–0 in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw. Eight teams took part in the competition. The victory gave India their first continental championship in women’s hockey. 2007: Hong Kong | Japan vs South Korea In 2007, Hong Kong hosted the tournament. Japan defeated South Korea in the final after a 1–1 draw, winning 7–6 in a penalty shootout. China secured third place by beating India 4–2. The competition featured nine teams. This was Japan’s first Women’s Asia Cup title.

2009: Bangkok, Thailand | China vs India The 2009 edition was held in Bangkok. China defeated India 5–3 in the final, while South Korea beat Japan 4–3 to finish third. Eleven teams competed in this tournament. China’s victory gave them another continental title and reinforced their status as one of the strongest sides in Asian women’s hockey. 2013: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia | Japan vs South Korea Japan won the 2013 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur by defeating South Korea 2–1 in the final. India secured third place by beating China 3–2 in a shootout after a 2–2 draw. The competition involved eight teams. This was Japan’s second Asia Cup title.

2017: Kakamigahara, Japan | India vs China In 2017, the tournament was hosted in Kakamigahara. India defeated China in the final after a 1–1 draw, winning 5–4 in the shootout. South Korea claimed third place with a 1–0 win over Japan. Eight teams took part. The title was India’s second Asia Cup victory. 2022: Muscat, Oman | Japan vs South Korea The 2022 edition in Muscat ended with Japan defeating South Korea 4–2 in the final. India secured third place with a 2–0 win over China. Eight teams participated. This win gave Japan their third Asia Cup title.