World Athletics Tour Bronze 2025: AFI confirms Indian athlete line-up

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Thursday announced the list of athletes eligible to participate in the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze event in Bhubaneswar on the basis of their rankings on July 12.

The event is an annual series of track and field competitions which are held under the aegis of World Athletics and it forms the second tier of international one-day meetings after the prestigious Diamond League.

"The athletes need to submit their online entry on the AFI Portal before 31st July 2025, all these athletes who will confirm their entry and if fails to participate will not be allowed to take part in 64th National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships 2025," the AFI said.

More than 150 athletes from over 10 countries are slated to compete in the bronze-level global meet including Turkmenistan, Bhutan, Philippines, South Korea, Malaysia, Iraq, Vietnam, the Republic of Cameroon, Sri Lanka, Iran and the Maldives. The competition will be held at the Kalinga Stadium. Neeraj Chopra will not be a part of this event but several other top Indian athletes will be in action. List of eligible athletes: Men's: 100m: Animesh Kujur, Gurindervir Singh, Manikanta Hoblidhar, Pranav Gurav, Amlan Borgohain, Harsh Santosh Raut, Tamilarasu S, Ragul Kumar G, Lalu Prasad Bhoi. 200m: Animesh Kujur, Amlan Borgohain, Ragul Kumar, Manikanta Hoblidhar, Vishal T K, Nithin B, Abhay Singh, Lalu Prasad Bhoi, Shubham, Tamilarasu S, Abhin B Devadiga, Adesh Garsa.

400m: Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Jay Kumar, Manu TS, Amoj Jacob PA, Rince Joseph, Dharmveer Choudhary, Santhosh Kumar T, Jerome Sanjay Nishanth, Suraj A. 800m: Mohammed Afsal P, Krishan Kumar, Prakash Gadade, Pradeep Senthilkumar, Aman Kumar. 5000m: Gulveer Singh, Abhishek Pal, Sawan Barwal, Kiran Matre, Shadab Ayyub Pathan, Saurabh Kumar, Lovepreet Singh, Gagan Singh. Long jump: Sreeshankar M, David P, Muhammad Anees Yahya, Lokesh Sathyanathan, Shahnawaz Khan, Sunny Kumar, Jeswin Aldrin J, Jithin Arjunan RC, Mohammed Muhassin. Triple Jump: Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Selva Prabhu T, Yuva Raj, Mohammed Muhassin, Vimal Mukesh T, Karthik Unnikrishnan, Mohammed Salahuddin SN, Gailey Venister D.

Javelin throw: Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh, Shivam Lohakare, Rohit Yadav, Vikash Sharma, Kishore Kumar Jena, Sahil Silwal, Shashank Patil, Vikrant Malik. Women's: 100m: Nithya Gandhe, Abinaya Rajarajan, Sneha SS, Angel Silvia M, Harita Bhadra, Srabani Nanda, Daneshwari AT, Vijaya Kumari, Sudeshna Shivankar, Sudheeksha, Sakshi Chavan. 200m: Nithya Gandhe, Vijaya Kumari, Unnathi Aiyappa, Agasara Nandini, Nithya Ramraj, Moumita Mondal, Madhumita Deb, Angel Silvia M. 400m: Aishwarya Mishra, Rupal Chaudhary, Vithya Ramraj, Devyaniba Zala, Vijayakumari GK, Subha Venkatesan, Jisna Mathew. 800m: Chanda KM, Pooja, Amandeep Kaur, Nidhi Singh, Huidrom Bhumeshwory, Thota Sankeertana. 100m hurdles: Moumita Mondal, Nithya Ramraj, Pragyan Sahu, Nandhini Kongan, Anjali C, Agasara Nandini, Pranjali Patil, Kanimozhi C.