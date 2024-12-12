World Chess C'ship: 18-year-old Gukesh becomes youngest world champion

In a dramatic finale at the 2024 World Chess Championship, Indian prodigy Gukesh D. emerged as the youngest world champion in history, dethroning reigning champion Ding Liren after a critical blunder in the final game. The game, which had already stretched into the fifth hour, appeared set to enter tiebreaks, but a costly mistake by Ding allowed Gukesh to seize victory and claim the crown.

Throughout the match, Ding found himself consistently trailing on the clock, a situation that had become a recurring theme in the series. By the 23rd move, Ding had 23 minutes less on the clock than Gukesh. The Indian challenger, who had shown resilience throughout the championship, used this advantage to push Ding to the edge. Gukesh had prepared well, pulling off novelties in the opening phase that forced Ding into uncomfortable positions.

The pressure mounted as both players had dueled for three weeks, each move building towards a tense conclusion. Game 14, the final classical game of the series, was set to decide the world champion. As the game reached its climax, it seemed as though the match would be heading into tiebreakers, but Gukesh’s persistence and sharp play finally broke Ding’s defenses. Gukesh creates history