World Chess Championship 2024: Ding levels the score vs Gukesh in Game 12

In a dramatic turn of events at the World Chess Championship , Indian challenger D Gukesh suffered a loss in the 12th game against defending champion Ding Liren of China, allowing Liren to bounce back and level the match at six points apiece.The 18-year-old Gukesh, who had been leading by one point after his second win in the series on Sunday, now finds himself in a tense tie with the seasoned 32-year-old Liren. Gukesh's Sunday victory, which came after seven consecutive draws, had given him a narrow lead, but Liren's triumph in the 12th game has set the stage for a nail-biting finish to the 14-round classical format match.

With just two games left, the score is tied at 6 points each, and both players are still a full point and a half away from clinching the title. In the event of a draw after all 14 rounds, the match will proceed to faster time control games to determine the winner.

The remaining two games are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, following a well-earned rest day on Tuesday. This intense battle has been filled with close calls and strategic depth. Liren took an early lead in the opening game, but Gukesh quickly bounced back with a victory in the third game. The second game, along with games four through ten, all ended in draws, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the championship.

After Game 11: Gukesh 6-5 Liren

After Game 12: Gukesh 6-6 Liren