World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Game 11: Gukesh to start with white vs Ding
LiveNew Update

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Game 11: Gukesh to start with white vs Ding

With only four games remaining, the stakes have never been higher. Both Ding and Gukesh are acutely aware that any mistake at this stage could prove costly.

Shashwat Nishant
Dec 08 2024 | 3:18 PM IST
The 2024 World Chess Championship has reached a thrilling juncture, with Ding Liren and Gukesh continuing their battle in Game 11. Both players are deadlocked on five points each, setting the stage for a dramatic final stretch of the tournament. Gukesh will have the advantage of playing with the white pieces, a critical factor that could shape the outcome of the game.
 
With only four games remaining, the stakes have never been higher. Both Ding and Gukesh are acutely aware that any mistake at this stage could prove costly, potentially altering the trajectory of the entire match. The pressure is immense, as the fate of the championship now hinges on the smallest of margins. 
 
As the players prepare for the final games, each move will carry immense weight, and the tension between them is palpable. A tie-break situation looms large, which could determine the champion in a series of rapid or blitz games. The chess world holds its breath, eagerly anticipating the next move in what has become one of the most closely contested World Chess Championship matches in recent history.
 
Points progression in the series:
After Game 1: Gukesh 0-1 Liren
After Game 2: Gukesh 0.5-1.5 Liren
After Game 3: Gukesh 1.5-1.5 Liren
After Game 4: Gukesh 2-2 Liren
After Game 5: Gukesh 2.5-2.5 Liren
After Game 6: Gukesh 3-3 Liren
After Game 7: Gukesh 3.5-3.5 Liren
After Game 8: Gukesh 4-4 Liren
After Game 9: Gukesh 4.5-4.5 Liren
After Game 10: Gukesh 5-5 Liren
 
World Chess Championship 2024 Gukesh vs Ding live telecast details: 
 
The live telecast for game 11 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will not be available in India.
 
World Chess Championship 2024 Gukesh vs Ding live streaming details:
 
Fans in India can catch the live streaming of game 11 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren on FIDE and Chess.com’s Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.

3:18 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: 30 minutes spent on move 4!

Ding has now spent half an hour on the 4th move as Gukesh is visibly tired of the delay.

3:07 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ding taking his time

Ding is taking his time with the next mmove as Gukesh played e3 on the 4th move. An attacking start from both players.

2:55 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Both players ready for a battle!

Both players are not backing down from a fight as Ding too is in attacking mode with black. 3 moves in so far.

2:43 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Game begins!

The game has begun with Gukesh starting with Nf3. 

2:29 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Colour preferences!!

“I see each game as a normal one, obviously white has a slight edge. But these days the difference is even less because of all the lines the computer comes up with. I don’t really have a preference,” he said.
 
Ding, meanwhile, at a different press conference had a different zinger: "Sometimes I play with the white pieces like black."

2:13 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Game 11 to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the action now as Gukesh and Ding hope to take a lead in the intense battle so far. 

2:06 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Story so far!

Game 1: Ding Liren beats Gukesh with black pieces
 
Game 2: Draw
 
Game 3: Gukesh beats Ding Liren with white
 
Rest Day - November 28
 
Game 4: Draw
 
Game 5: Draw
 
Game 6: Draw
 
Rest Day - December 2 
 
Game 7: Draw
 
Game 8: Draw
 
Game 9: Draw
 
Rest Day - December 6
 
Game 10: Draw

1:52 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: When will the tie breaks begin?

The tie-breaks are supposed to begin at 13th December if both sets of players settle for draws in the remaining games. They will be more rapid and could force mistakes from either of the players going into the business end of the championship.

1:39 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ding rooting for tie-breaks?

With Ding Liren having a better chance in the tie breaks, it is being said that he is playing out the draws in order to take the game into the tie-breakers.

“It seems that Ding has found his groove and made his intention known. If Gukesh wants to win this match, he has to take chances to break the deadlock. Ding is happy to chill his way into the rapid and blitz playoffs,” said chess legend Susan Polgar.

1:26 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Gukesh and Ding treading cautiously!

Both players know the importance of the remaining games and will be cautious going ahead into the games now.

“Obviously the cost of one game now is higher than it was before. But my approach and goal are still the same: play a good game every time. If you think about it, it’s not that different. Even if the cost of losing the first game was not that high, I would not have wanted to lose that game,” said Gukesh.
 
“There’s not too much room for mistakes. Now we have to be careful with every move. A loss will be a very bad situation,” admitted Ding.

1:12 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Gukesh and Ding clash again!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the World Chess Championship 2024. Gukesh and Ding are set to clash again for Game 11 as the tie break is getting closer and closer with both players tied at 5 points each. 
Dec 08 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

