World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Game 11: Gukesh to start with white vs Ding

The 2024 World Chess Championship has reached a thrilling juncture, with Ding Liren and Gukesh continuing their battle in Game 11. Both players are deadlocked on five points each, setting the stage for a dramatic final stretch of the tournament. Gukesh will have the advantage of playing with the white pieces, a critical factor that could shape the outcome of the game.

With only four games remaining, the stakes have never been higher. Both Ding and Gukesh are acutely aware that any mistake at this stage could prove costly, potentially altering the trajectory of the entire match. The pressure is immense, as the fate of the championship now hinges on the smallest of margins.

As the players prepare for the final games, each move will carry immense weight, and the tension between them is palpable. A tie-break situation looms large, which could determine the champion in a series of rapid or blitz games. The chess world holds its breath, eagerly anticipating the next move in what has become one of the most closely contested World Chess Championship matches in recent history.

Points progression in the series:

After Game 1: Gukesh 0-1 Liren

After Game 2: Gukesh 0.5-1.5 Liren

After Game 3: Gukesh 1.5-1.5 Liren

After Game 4: Gukesh 2-2 Liren

After Game 5: Gukesh 2.5-2.5 Liren

After Game 6: Gukesh 3-3 Liren

After Game 7: Gukesh 3.5-3.5 Liren

After Game 8: Gukesh 4-4 Liren

After Game 9: Gukesh 4.5-4.5 Liren

After Game 10: Gukesh 5-5 Liren

World Chess Championship 2024 Gukesh vs Ding live telecast details:

The live telecast for game 11 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will not be available in India.

World Chess Championship 2024 Gukesh vs Ding live streaming details:

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of game 11 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren on FIDE and Chess.com’s Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.