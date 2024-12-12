World Chess Championship 2024 Game 14: Gukesh vs Ding live streaming & more

The Chess World Championship 2024 will witness the 14th and final game of the contest being played out between the challenger Gukesh and the reigning World Champion Ding Liren on December 12 (at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore. With the score tied at 6.5-6.5 after another hard fought draw by two players in Game 13, both players will be looking to get the final game in their bag and be crowned the world champion on the day as well.

Who will claim the crown of World Chess Champion if the epic duel between Gukesh and Ding Liren remains deadlocked after game 14? Gukesh will be starting with black and will have to be vary of Ding's attacking prowess which could cost him the title as well. If the game ends in a draw, then the contest will go into tie-breakers, starting from December 13.

Should both grandmasters remain inseparable in their battle of minds, the ultimate victor will emerge not through the length of the classical matches, but in the crucible of faster time controls, where nerves fray and instincts reign supreme.

In this climactic showdown, the tiebreak system, meticulously crafted by FIDE, steps into the spotlight. Here, the chessboard transforms into an arena of speed, precision, and unyielding focus—an electrifying finale to determine who ascends to the pinnacle of chess mastery.

Game 13 review:

Game 13 of the 2024 World Chess Championship ended in a tense draw after a grueling five-hour battle on the board, leaving both players with 6.5 points each. Gukesh held the advantage during the middle game, but Ding Liren's solid defense kept him in the contest. The game stretched beyond the 40-move time control as both players fought fiercely. Gukesh attempted to launch an attack, but Ding's resilience neutralized the threat, forcing the draw. With the series tied, the two grandmasters now face one final game on Thursday to determine the champion and avoid a rapid tiebreaker. The game promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the hard-fought match, where both players will be eager to secure a victory and claim the prestigious title. The result of this upcoming game will decide who avoids the pressure of a rapid tiebreak and becomes the 2024 World Chess Champion.

FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final: Gukesh vs Ding Liren live chess match timings today, Game 14 live streaming in India

When will game 14 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren be played?

Game 14 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played on Thursday, December 12.

What time will game 14 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren take place?

Game 14 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will game 14 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren be played?

Game 14 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.

Where to watch the live telecast of game 14 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren in India?

The live telecast for game 14 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of game 14 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren in India?

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of game 14 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren on FIDE and Chess.com’s Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.